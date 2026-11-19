Want to see how artificial intelligence could help with everyday tasks at work? Salesforce World Tour New York will give professionals a chance to try the technology for themselves on Thursday, Dec. 3, with free workshops, live demonstrations and online training.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Javits Center in Manhattan. Philadelphia-area professionals can take Amtrak from 30th Street Station to New York Penn Station in about 90 minutes, followed by a short trip to the venue. Those who can't attend in person can watch selected programming and take part in virtual training through Salesforce+, the company's free streaming service.

A major focus will be AI agents, software tools that can complete certain tasks on your behalf, such as finding information or carrying out steps in a business process. During hands-on sessions, attendees will be able to build their own agents using Salesforce's Agentforce technology and test how they work with business data.

The event will also feature demonstrations of how Salesforce works with Claude and Slack.

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Salesforce World Tour will feature more than 160 sessions, including workshops, presentations and live demonstrations. Topics will cover sales, marketing and customer service, along with uses for AI in health care, financial services, nonprofits and media.

The main keynote begins at 10 a.m., followed by additional sessions and demonstrations throughout the afternoon.

For those watching from Philadelphia or elsewhere, Salesforce+ will stream keynote programming, selected presentations, demonstrations and interviews. The online program will also include free hands-on training in Agentforce, giving remote participants an opportunity to learn how to build AI agents.

Registration is free for both in-person and online participation. You can register for Salesforce World Tour New York or sign up to watch through Salesforce+.

Salesforce World Tour New York

Date: Thursday, Dec. 3, 2026

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET; main keynote at 10 a.m.

Location: Javits Center, 429 11th Ave., New York, NY 10001

Virtual option: Free livestream and hands-on AI training through Salesforce+

Admission: Free with registration; Trailblazer account required

In-person registration: Salesforce World Tour New York

Online registration: Salesforce+

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