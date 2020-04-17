More Culture:

April 17, 2020

There's a pitch for a 'Seinfeld' video game 'about nothing'

Game developer Jacob Janerka and animator Ivan Dixon came up with the idea for the game based on the '90s sitcom

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Video Games Seinfeld
Seinfeld video game Jacob Janerka and Ivan Dixon/YouTube

Game developer Jacob Janerka and animator Ivan Dixon launched an unofficial pitch for a 'Seinfeld' adventure video game. Users will be able to play as Jerry, Elaine or George, but not Kramer — he's the 'wild card.'

Have you ever thought, "Gee, 'Seinfeld' is great. If only there was a way I could participate in the absolute and hilarious nothingness that is this show further?" Well, two geniuses want to turn that into a reality … a virtual reality, that is.

Game developer Jacob Janerka ("Paradigm") and animator Ivan Dixon ("The Simpsons," "Rick and Morty") launched an unofficial pitch for the "Seinfeld Adventure" video game on Friday. 

The point-and-click adventure game would give you the ability "to be a terrible person with no consequences," according to the trailer. You can also "experience for yourself what it's like to be a lovable compulsive liar."

Users will have the option to play as either Jerry, George or Elaine. You can't play as Kramer because he's the "wild card" of the game. He influences the narrative but cannot be controlled. 

The game will feature new stories unseen on the show, but it plans to maintain the theme and tone of the show. The game will be 30 minutes in length and broken up into three acts. "In each act, you will assume the role of Jerry, George or Elaine as their stories interweave and overlap with one another, just like the show," the creators mention in the unofficial pitch.

So, why is their pitch unofficial? You see, in order for Janerka and Dixon to obtain licensing rights to even make the game, they have to show there's a demand for this kind of product on the market. They figure by pitching it to the internet they can gather fans, which could "provide a better chance of this becoming a thing rather than us just sending a cold email," they said. We can only hope.

Watch the full trailer below and visit their website for more information.


Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Video Games Seinfeld United States TV Jerry Seinfeld Larry David YouTube

Videos

Just In

Must Read

PhillyRank

PhillyRank: Ranking the best pro athletes in Philadelphia right now (20-11)
phillyrank-20-11_041620

Business

Pennsylvania to expand online liquor sales by using Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores
Pennsylvania Liquor Online

Mental Health

Social distancing efforts could spur suicides as COVID-19 crisis plays out
Suicide social distancing

Sixers

How does in-game music impact the Sixers' offense? A data-intensive study
Joel-Embiid-Ear_041420_usat

Food & Drink

Yards Brewing Co. now offering beer delivery in Philadelphia
Yards Brewing Co. beer delivery

Fitness

Run for Clean Air becomes virtual race you can do anywhere
Run For Clean Air virtual race

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved