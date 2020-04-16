SEPTA bus rider opens fire on teenagers he claims attacked him, police say

A SEPTA passenger shot three teenagers who he claimed attacked him on the bus they were riding early Thursday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on the Route 58 bus near the corner of Bustleton Avenue and St. Vincent Street in Northeast Philadelphia, Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3. The 24-year-old man allegedly used a handgun to fire at least three shots.

The three boys, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were shot in the legs, according to NBC10. They were taken to a nearby hospital and are in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported. There were three other passengers on the bus.

The man has a license to carry, according to CBS3. He was taken for questioning following the incident and is cooperating with officials.