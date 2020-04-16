More News:

April 16, 2020

SEPTA bus rider opens fire on teenagers he claims attacked him, police say

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
SEPTA bus shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 24-year-old man man shot three teenagers while riding on a SEPTA bus in Northeast Philadelphia, police said. The man claims the teens were attacking him.

A SEPTA passenger shot three teenagers who he claimed attacked him on the bus they were riding early Thursday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on the Route 58 bus near the corner of Bustleton Avenue and St. Vincent Street in Northeast Philadelphia, Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3. The 24-year-old man allegedly used a handgun to fire at least three shots. 

RELATED: Delco man charged in fatal shooting on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line

The three boys, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were shot in the legs, according to NBC10. They were taken to a nearby hospital and are in stable condition.  

No other injuries were reported. There were three other passengers on the bus. 

The man has a license to carry, according to CBS3. He was taken for questioning following the incident and is cooperating with officials. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia SEPTA Northeast Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sports

PhillyRank: Ranking the best pro athletes in Philadelphia right now (40-31)
Philly-Rank-40_041320

Nature

Delaware River named 2020 River of the Year by national environmental organization
Delaware River 2020

Illness

Some Philly-area hospitals 'near capacity' for COVID-19 patients in ICUs
ICUs COVID-19 Philly

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: Al Horford trade options, Donovan Mitchell, Final Fantasy VII and pizza debates
4_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Fairmount

Rainbow balloons fill Fairmount in Philadelphia
Rainbow balloons Fairmount

Food & Drink

Pizzeria Vetri selling pizza kits, hosting class on Instagram
Pizzeria Vetri pizza kits

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved