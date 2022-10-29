SEPTA will provide free rides home for fans who attend the World Series

The Phillies opened the World Series with a 6-5 victory vs. the Houston Astros in 10 innings on Friday night and hope to bring a 2-0 series lead back home when the games shift to South Philly. Fans who were able to secure tickets to the Fall Classic can travel home from games for free on the Broad Street Line.

SEPTA announced the free rides in partnership with Miller Lite and Penn Medicine for games 3, 4, and, if necessary, game 5.

Starting at 10 p.m. on game nights, fans can catch a free ride from NRG Station until services end for the night.

"We are thrilled to bring free rides to the World Series for the first time and for such a monumental occasion," Tami Garrison, community affairs director for Molson Coors, said. "We want fans to root for their home team and support their city while knowing there is a responsible transportation option after the game."



In addition to the complimentary rides home, SEPTA will offer additional services to NRG Station on game days to ensure fans get to Citizens Bank Park in time to catch all the action.

The transit authority will operate five additional Broad Street Line Express trains and three additional Local trains from Fern Rock Station starting at 6 p.m. and running every 10 minutes.

The Broad Street Line provides service to the Sports Complex and has a free transfer for riders who use the Market-Frankford Line and City Trolley routes at 15th Street and City Hall Stations. It also connects to multiple bus routes, the Regional Rail, and is accessible for customers who use the PATCO train line from South Jersey.



The Sports Express trains from Fern Rock Station make stops at Olney Transportation Center, Erie, Girard, Spring Garden, Race-Vine, City Hall, Walnut-Locust, and NRG Station.

Here is a complete look at the World Series schedule and the supplemental services SEPTA is providing for each Phillies home game.

Monday, Oct. 31: Phillies vs. Houston Astros, 8:03 p.m.

Express trains will depart from Fern Rock Station at 6:00 p.m., 6:10 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 6:40 p.m.

Local trains will depart from Fern Rock Station at 6:00 p.m., 6:10 p.m., and 6:20 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1: Phillies vs. Houston Astros, 8:03 p.m.

Express trains will depart from Fern Rock Station at 6:00 p.m., 6:10 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 6:40 p.m.

Local trains will depart from Fern Rock Station at 6:00 p.m., 6:10 p.m., and 6:20 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Phillies vs. Houston Astros (if necessary), 8:03 p.m.

Express trains will depart from Fern Rock Station at 6:00 p.m., 6:10 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 6:40 p.m.

Local trains will depart from Fern Rock Station at 6:00 p.m., 6:10 p.m., and 6:20 p.m.

SEPTA will provide train service from NRG Station for fans returning from the game, whether it finishes on time or runs later than expected.