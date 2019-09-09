More Health:

September 09, 2019

No, putting toothpaste on your penis will not improve your sex life

Just ... don't

By PhillyVoice staff
Putting toothpaste on the penis prior to sex does not improve a man's sexual performance, health experts say.

There's all sorts of medical misinformation floating around online.

Much of it – like the various vaccine hoaxes – can cause significant harm, if not death. But some of it seems rather silly, if not a bit absurd.

That now includes YouTube videos advising men to rub toothpaste on their penises to last longer in bed. The videos claim toothpaste will prevent premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction.

Not only is such a practice ineffective, it can cause harm, health experts told the Daily Mail.

Dr. James O'Loan, a pharmacist for Doctor-4-U, said men suffering from erectile function should consider using Viagra. And another drug, Fortacin, works to prevent premature ejaculation.

"The peppermint oils and other chemicals in toothpaste, including bleaching agents, can be extremely irritating to sensitive skin," O'Loan told the tabloid. "By putting it on your genitals you actually risk a mild burn, as well as blisters and scarring. And toothpaste should in no way be used as a lubricant, either."

Additionally, Dr. Rich Viney, of the Birmingham and Solihull Bladder Clinic, told the Daily Mail that toothpaste can irritate a woman's vagina and prompt infections.

Whether many men actually are trying this remains unclear. But the YouTube videos have generated hundreds of thousands of views.

PhillyVoice staff

