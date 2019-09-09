No, putting toothpaste on your penis will not improve your sex life

There's all sorts of medical misinformation floating around online.

Much of it – like the various vaccine hoaxes – can cause significant harm, if not death. But some of it seems rather silly, if not a bit absurd.

That now includes YouTube videos advising men to rub toothpaste on their penises to last longer in bed. The videos claim toothpaste will prevent premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction.

Not only is such a practice ineffective, it can cause harm, health experts told the Daily Mail.