October 05, 2018

Police arrest 6, confiscate more than 1,000 bags of heroin after hotel room complaints

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Drugs
Complaints to police about the distribution of narcotics from an Atlantic City hotel room led to the arrests of six people Thursday and the confiscation of more than 1,000 bags of heroin.

Christine Burke, 28, of Northfield, Atlantic County, was arrested during a motor vehicle stop by the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section outside the hotel. Police allegedly found 950 bags of heroin in her possession, as well as 15 grams of cocaine.

Detectives found an additional 52 bags of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana in the suspected hotel room, authorities said. Another man was arrested with 50 bags of heroin in his possession.

Burke was charged with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances, as well as three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and contempt of court, authorities said.

The five others arrested were each charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and four were additionally charged with contempt of court, according to officials.

A release from police indicated the hotel was on the 1000 block of Pacific Avenue, but didn’t specify the exact hotel. The only hotel located on that block of Pacific Avenue is the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino of Atlantic City.

