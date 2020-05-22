More Sports:

May 22, 2020

Podcast: Would NBA title this year come with an asterisk? Plus Disney World basketball

By Kyle Neubeck
18_Sixers_76ers_huddle_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia 76ers huddle before taking the court at the Wells Fargo Center.

Disney World basketball appears to be in our future, and that begs some important questions. Who will be allowed inside the Disney NBA bubble? Will the NBA have a multi-city solution? And would any team that wins a title this year have a permanent asterisk next to their championship?

We're back with another episode of The New Slant podcast on the heels of reports that Disney World will serve as the location for the NBA's return.

A brief rundown of the show:

  1. Should adults go to Disney World alone? 
  2. Initial reaction to the Disney World news for the NBA, including stories from Kyle and Shamus on their own Disney World experiences as kids
  3. The potential for a two-city solution with Las Vegas
  4. Adjustments to the schedule to make this work
  5. Would a title-winner come with an asterisk?

If you would be so kind, you can subscribe to/follow our podcast through most of your usual podcast providers to stay updated when new episodes release (though you could also just listen to them here, of course). You can currently listen to us using Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Art19, and Stitcher. Our RSS feed can be found here.

