Podcast: Would NBA title this year come with an asterisk? Plus Disney World basketball

Disney World basketball appears to be in our future, and that begs some important questions. Who will be allowed inside the Disney NBA bubble? Will the NBA have a multi-city solution? And would any team that wins a title this year have a permanent asterisk next to their championship?

We're back with another episode of The New Slant podcast on the heels of reports that Disney World will serve as the location for the NBA's return.

A brief rundown of the show:

Should adults go to Disney World alone? Initial reaction to the Disney World news for the NBA, including stories from Kyle and Shamus on their own Disney World experiences as kids The potential for a two-city solution with Las Vegas Adjustments to the schedule to make this work Would a title-winner come with an asterisk?

