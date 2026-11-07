LeBron James: 'I know I damn sure wasn't good at all' in first Cleveland trip with Sixers

CLEVELAND – After he spurned them in free agency for the third and final time in his career, LeBron James did not pay any mind to how Cleveland Cavaliers fans would receive him as a member of the Sixers.

"At the end of the day," James said after the Sixers' 119-95 loss in NBA Cup Group Play, "nothing can get worse as December 2nd, 2010 from a reception standpoint. So I've seen the depths of hell when it comes to reception here, all the way to the heavens above. So anything in between is easy money."



James' return to Cleveland on Friday was certainly not anything like his first one, when he donned a Miami Heat jersey and was booed so relentlessly and viciously that, nearly 16 years later, it remains his representation of the depths of hell. But he was also not unanimously and unabashedly celebrated as he was for his annual trips to Cleveland for eight years as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Cavaliers fans largely treated James as what he was – an opponent – with occasional boos in between his initial and final ovations.

James has given Cavaliers fans plenty to cheer about inside the building now known as Rocket Arena, and he did so again on Friday – but in a much different way.

All night long, James and his new team struggled to find themselves. After a dream 8-1 start to the season during which this star-studded, new-look team defied expectations by meshing far more quickly than expected, the Sixers looked like the version of themselves most expected to see early and often this season. Offense, particularly in half-court settings, was stagnant. Turnovers were aplenty.



"Yeah, I definitely did not feel in a good rhythm offensively," James said. "We didn't look like much offensively. We had a couple spurts where we were able to cut [the lead] to three in the third quarter, but too many turnovers on my behalf, and I didn’t feel in a rhythm offensively."



Uncharacteristically, James was the primary culprit for his team when it came to decision-making. He committed six turnovers – double the number of shots he made.

"A couple of them was [me being] careless," James said. "A couple of them was [me] just trying to make the right play and not being successful with it."

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James' difficulties blowing by defenders and finishing around the rim coalesced into 3-for-12 shooting line. He did not have an athletic advantage against a younger Cavaliers team without a ton of size, even when Cleveland put James Harden on him. James has recently made a living off of pummeling smaller players, but aside from one early basket out of the post he failed to capitalize on his strength advantage in this game.

Did James see a reason why that did not click this time around?

"No, because every game has its own challenges," James said, "and I don't think offensively as a group – I know I damn sure wasn't good at all. So look at the film and try to get better for Sunday."



The Cavs blow out the Sixers in LeBron's return to Cleveland. 😳



LeBron finishes with 8 PTS, snapping his 396-game streak of scoring 10+ points in regular-season games in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/nBVNUcNO1k — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 7, 2026

When a team starts a season 8-1, it earns the right to not sound alarms after a bad game. But for James and nearly every other player wearing a white jersey, this was quite a bad game.

"Listen, I don't want to make a big deal out of it," Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said. "I think it's something we're improving on. We're getting better on most nights. It looks pretty good. I think that we've created a lot of the shots we want. Tonight, we got a lot of tough shots and a lot of jammed-up possessions. Like, more than we've had in the other nine games this year."



For a number of reasons, nobody should be surprised if James returns to something resembling his best on Sunday afternoon when the Sixers go for their second win in a week over the Chicago Bulls. His struggles were not even the most glaring; Joel Embiid shot 0-for-9 from the field and only logged 25 minutes.



James has played bad games before, and as he nears his 42nd birthday nobody should expect Friday to be his final subpar performance. While none of his supporting pieces did enough to keep the Sixers competitive against a Cavaliers team with palpable juice, the Sixers have the firepower to let James pace himself.



"Yeah, we’ve just got to be better," James said. "We’ve just got to simply be better. Tonight was not our shot, not our greatest of shots. But listen, if you would have told me our team, through [the] first 10 games of the season, would be 8-2, I'd take it. That’s for sure."

