The Flyers scratched star winger Matvei Michkov from their lineup due to an 'internal team matter,' announcing the decision within a couple of hours of their Black Friday matinee against the Vancouver Canucks at the home Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Curiously, the news was broken via a statement from team governor Dan Hilferty, when usually, announcements like these are made through general manager Danny Brière.

Please see the following announcement from Flyers Governor, Dan Hilferty:



Due to an internal team matter, forward Matvei Michkov will not be in the lineup for today’s game vs. Vancouver. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 27, 2026

Brière,

Hilferty, and Keith Jones as the president of hockey ops at the top, brings on a new wave of smoke around the 21-year-old after an already exhausting and concerning amount of it had to be navigated through just a couple of weeks ago.

Regardless, the sudden call to sit the Flyers' leading scorer, and in many ways, the original face of a rebuild vision led by

And pregame, head coach Rick Tocchet, who was required to speak before puck drop, had little else to offer on the matter – at least for now.

"Nah, I mean, [Hilferty] said it," Tocchet said. "We're just gonna worry about Vancouver. We'll talk about stuff later, but we're just gonna worry about the game tonight. Hilferty made a statement."

Tocchet spoke to the local press for just shy of three minutes, and was pushed about Michkov from various angles – like is it just one-game scratching? Is it a disciplinary punishment? Was it an organizational or coach's decision? When was the decision made relative to the announcement? Why did the announcement come from Hilferty and not Brière? Will someone else from the organization speak on the issue later? And so on.

In all cases, Tocchet either deferred back to Hilferty's statement, deflected to the approaching game against Vancouver, or vouched that the building list of questions would get discussed sometime later.

"Just ask Dan," Tocchet continued through the line of Michkov questions. "It's just...Like I said, it's an organizational thing. So we gotta move on from it. I'm sure these questions will be answered later."

But that will hardly put any fan at ease now, especially with the rumors and speculation that have already been thrown out there.

Earlier in the month, on a road trip through Western Canada and amid continued team struggles, Michkov was caught on the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast arguing with veteran defenseman Nick Seeler during a win over Vancouver on Nov. 9. The next day, ESPN analyst and insider Kevin Weekes threw out a report that Michkov had developed a preference for "a fresh start elsewhere," noting that the former seventh-overall draft pick was on track for restricted free agency this summer.

In the 24 hours that followed, Brière and Hilferty were on the next flight to Edmonton to join Jones and the team for damage control, and for a brief time after, a decent winning stretch by the team did calm things down a bit.

"There's no doubt that we believe in him," Brière said of Michkov over a Zoom call with the press on Nov. 11. "He's part of the solution for the future. But look, the reality is he's one of the pieces. In hockey, more than any other sport, you don't win with just one player. We see it with so many teams that have had some superstar players.

"It's not easy to win. You gotta build a full team. Matvei is a big piece of that, and we hope it stays that way for the long term."

Michkov led the Flyers entering Friday's game in both goals (11) and points (20) by a considerable margin.

But in Wednesday's 7-3 loss at Washington, Michkov skated just 12:19 of ice time, went minus-2, and didn't have a particularly great performance – granted, not many Flyers really did.

But then came Friday and a return from American Thanksgiving, and Michkov was suddenly sitting – though he was spotted by reporters sitting in the press box with the rest of the Philadelphia scratches. Tocchet played off that Wednesday night on the road had anything to do with the decision.

But again, that's not going to appease anyone invested in the team either, especially those who view Michkov as the rising face of the franchise star. All they see is more smoke billowing, reason to worry or get upset, or maybe worse, to just checkout entirely.

The Flyers have already let this situation get out of control – maybe to a franchise-altering degree. Now it might've only gotten worse.

“We want Michkov” chants already raining down. pic.twitter.com/S8qAoLXpnF — Will James (@wmjsports) November 27, 2026

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