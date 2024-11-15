Friday film: Have Kelly Oubre Jr. and Caleb Martin turned a corner for Sixers?

After Jared McCain's barrage of tough shots and impressive passes during his first NBA start — nearly leading the Sixers to an upset victory over the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers — many began calling for the rookie guard to enter head coach Nick Nurse's starting lineup on a permanent basis.

Given McCain's dynamic offensive production of late, there is certainly validity to the argument. The excitement stemming from the 20-year-old's continued emergence is absolutely warranted. But it is worth keeping in mind that two of Nurse's current starters — the two wings who were long expected to fit in between the All-Star trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey — have shown recent signs of considerable improvement.

MORE: Breaking down McCain's 34-point, 10-assist showing

Kelly Oubre Jr. is coming off his most well-rounded offensive performance of the season, scoring 20 points in a variety of fashions while maintaining an efficient 8-of-14 shooting line, while Caleb Martin has totaled 35 points and six steals while making more than 65 percent of his shot attempts across his last two games.

How have these two players shown signs of life, and are their turnarounds sustainable?

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Nurse had an important conversation with Oubre before Wednesday night's game, he said in his postgame press conference.

"I talked to him a little bit before the game. I just felt that he wasn't being nearly decisive enough with the ball" Nurse said. "I was just like, 'Dude, when it comes over to you and you're open from three, you've got to catch and shoot it. You can't hold, survey and let everything get set up. To me, you're taking some tough threes because you're waiting and taking someone off the dribble.'"

Oubre's first shot attempt of the night was a quick spot-up triple:

"He registered to play a bit more off the catch," Nurse said. "Rather than to hold and dance with it or whatever."

Oubre's ability to penetrate is a strength, but only when he uses it in the right moments. Far too often, he predetermines a drive and is unwilling to deviate from that script when he is stonewalled:

Against Cleveland, though, Oubre's drives seemed far more natural and organized:

As an athlete, Oubre's qualities are terrific. His combination of speed, leaping ability and a ridiculous 7-foot-3 wingspan offer him chances to impact the game in unique ways. The best version of Oubre is one who focuses on filling in the gaps (and using his outlier physical tools to do so). He became a very strong off-ball cutter last season, particularly when sharing the floor with Embiid. But even with the former NBA MVP sidelined on Wednesday, Oubre collected a pair of baskets as a cutter:

Perhaps most excitingly for the Sixers, Oubre is learning to become a force on the offensive glass. He has averaged 2.0 offensive rebounds per game over his last four contests, and had two excellent put-back baskets against Cleveland:

There is no doubt that Oubre's first 10 games of the season were extremely frustrating. Was his showing against the Cavaliers merely a glimmer at a player he can only be on occasion, or a sign of things to come?

MORE: Checking in on former Sixers



Caleb Martin

Martin, perhaps more than any other player on the Sixers, struggled due to an outsized offensive workload early in the season. But as the Sixers' highest-usage players are slowly getting back on the floor consistently, Martin could be the top beneficiary in terms of opportunistic scoring chances.

Across his two strong offensive performances during the team's back-to-back earlier this week, Martin has showed off strong chops attacking closeouts:

"I think [Martin is] one guy that's trying to figure out where he fits and how often he should be attacking and things like that," Nurse said. "I thought he made some good, similar plays to last night when he scored at the basket tonight. He's going in there, and instead of being so indecisive, he's like, 'I'm just going to beat my guy off the dribble, I'm into the paint, I'm going to go bolt up and score it'... It's good. He can score the ball on a drive. He's got a good first step, and when he gets that deep, he's got to put pressure on them to score."

Martin's chances to attack the closeouts of defenders scrambling back after helping on Embiid, George or Maxey will appear in bunches during the season. But against Cleveland, seven of his eight baskets came on mid-range jumpers, long two-point shots or floaters. Martin has decent but not outstanding touch. It begs the question: is this approach sustainable?

As a defensive player, Martin is far more stable — he is a multi-positional chess piece for Nurse, who has treated him as the team's defensive ace regardless of who the other team's best player is. He has been effective in that role:

The offensive end of the floor is where the questions continue to swirl. At the very least, Martin will have plenty of open driving lanes and spot-up three-point opportunities, which offer him a solid floor as a background piece should he convert at at least a reasonable rate.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice