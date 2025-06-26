NBA Draft grades roundup: Sixers' pick of VJ Edgecombe receives high marks

There was never a question that Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper would be the first two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, and that meant the action started with the Sixers at No. 3 overall. Ultimately, they bypassed Rutgers wing Ace Bailey and two other prospects reportedly under consideration to select Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe, a dynamic athlete with outstanding defensive chops who continues to grow as an offensive player.

What do draft experts make of the pick? Let's find out as we evaluate their grades of the Edgecombe selection:

In his praise of the Edgecombe selection, writer J. Kyle Mann outlines why Philadelphia might be the perfect environment for the Bahamian star to succeed:

"He’s immensely disruptive off the ball on defense and fits the profile of a modern backcourt playoff player. Edgecombe has shown wiggle, separation, some flashes of dribble pull-up acumen, and entry-level playmaking instincts, but he will not be under any pressure to explode out of the gate with Philly’s current roster construction. He’ll have the luxury of contributing all over the Sixers’ offense and defense, and the returns will inform the choices that will drive the next phase of whatever the franchise chooses to do." [The Ringer]

If the Sixers have anything close to an idealized version of their team on a consistent basis next year, they already have at least five players ahead of Edgecombe in the shot creation hierarchy: Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Jared McCain and Quentin Grimes. That will enable Edgecombe to fill in the gaps as his on-ball work develops behind the scenes.

CBS Sports: B

Writers Adam Finkelstein and Kyle Boone are not as enthused by the pick, but even people somewhat skeptical of Edgecombe's offensive upside see why so many believe he is a star in the making:

"Edgecombe is a spectacular athlete with incredible defensive potential. He can put a ton of pressure on the rim but he needs growth with his guard skills, particularly making spot up 3s and being a primary ball handler." [CBS Sports]

Edgecombe will certainly need to tighten his handle to even come close to reaching his full potential, but the Sixers already having Maxey and McCain to serve as primary initiators will relieve him of pressure not just as a rookie, but for many years to come.

Kevin O'Connor is another proponent of this selection, highlighting Edgecombe's rare combination of athleticism and motor and how it enables him to be such an impactful two-way player:

"It sure would’ve been nice for Philadelphia to get an opportunity to meet face-to-face with Ace Bailey, but odds are Edgecombe would’ve been the better choice anyway since he can help both in the short-term as a role player and in the long-term due to his high upside." [Yahoo! Sports]

Bailey, of course, ended up going two spots later, drafted by the Utah Jazz at No. 5 overall. Many speculated Bailey wanted to remain on the East Coast, but at least he landed with a team that can give him a massive offensive role right off the bat.

