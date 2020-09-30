Podcast: Doc Rivers' fit with Sixers, James Harden trade rumors and more

Doc Rivers has arrived to shake up the coaching market, and for once, the Sixers look like they’ll benefit from good timing. Three strong, veteran candidates are available to take the head coaching job. Think they can manage to make the right hire?

We're back with another episode of The New Slant podcast, and this week we are talking Rivers, trade rumors, and Jimmy Butler going to the NBA Finals.

A brief rundown of the show:

Comparing Doc Rivers to the other options on the table Mike D’Antoni and the James Harden rumor Better combo: Embiid/Harden or Simmons/Harden? Rooting interest for Philly fans in the NBA Finals

