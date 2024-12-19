More Health:

December 19, 2024

Sleep apnea may be linked to brain changes that cause Alzheimer's disease

The disorder may damage small blood vessels in the brain – a risk factor for dementia, new research suggests.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Alzheimer's
Sleep Apnea Alzheimer's Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Sleep apnea – a disorder in which breathing stops and starts during the night – may cause damage to small blood vessels in the brain, a contributing risk factor to Alzheimer's disease, new research shows.

Sleep apnea may be linked to brain changes that cause Alzheimer's disease, a new study shows.

Sleep apnea causes breathing to stop and start during the night, most often due to throat muscles relaxing and restricting air flow to the lungs. Alzheimer's gradually destroys memory and thinking skills, eventually leading to the inability to carry out daily tasks. It is the most prominent form of dementia, affecting 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older – a number that the Alzheimer's Association estimates will grow to 13.8 million by 2060 without significant medical breakthroughs.

MORE: Abington teen starts 'little library' to help children of people experiencing homelessness and addiction

"We have come to understand that sleep is really intertwined with the neurological processes driving Alzheimer's and similar dementias," said Dr. Alberto Ramos, research director of the Sleep Disorders Program at the University of Miami. "The idea is that maybe we can identify those at high risk for sleep-related dementia and develop treatment strategies that can help us prevent it."

To explore these possibilities, Ramos and his team used data previously collected for an ongoing study that tracks the health of Latinos. Research has found higher rates of Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia among Latino people compared to white people. More than 2,600 people in study took a one-night sleep apnea test. Ten years later, they had brain imaging to detect signs related to dementia, when they were 50 or older.

The new research, published Wednesday in the journal Neurology, found people with lower nighttime blood oxygen levels had more evidence of damage to small blood vessels in the brain, a contributing risk factor to Alzheimer's. But because Alzheimer's causes brain atrophy, most prominently in the hippocampus, an area of the brain that plays a significant role in memory, it surprised researchers that people with lower oxygen levels and more sleep disruptions had larger hippocampi.

"Even though it appears paradoxical, we think the brain is swelling as a result of damage caused by the low oxygen levels and possibly inflammation," Ramos said.

The swelling over time could cause the hippocampus to atrophy, Ramos said.

The limitations of this study mean scientists cannot draw a direct link between sleep apnea and Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. But the findings give "credence to the idea that if you treat your sleep apnea, you're probably helping your brain," said Dr. Christian Agudelo, one of the study's co-authors.

Snoring loudly and waking up tired are two of the primary symptoms of sleep apnea. People who think they may have the disorder are advised to consult a health care provider, the Mayo Clinic says.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Alzheimer's Philadelphia Studies Sleep Apnea Dementia Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Man reaching for glass of beer and friend stopping him

The role of friends and peers in preventing impaired driving
Purchased - doctor using touchpad while talking to mother and her son in waiting room

The cost of health insurance — It’s more than just your premium

Just In

Must Read

Social Media

Drone hysteria reminiscent of what unfolded 5 years ago in Colo.

Drones NJ Colorado

Prevention

Temple Health is leading the charge in early detection of lung and chest conditions

Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 2

Food & Drink

Little Walter's pierogi makes New York Times' list of best foods

Pierogi little walter's NYT

Volunteering

Abington teen starts 'little library' to help children of people experiencing homelessness and addiction

Amelia Fletcher Little Library 2

Food & Drink

Ardmore Music Hall to host island-themed Winter Beer Fest on Jan. 11

Ardmore Winter Beer

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved