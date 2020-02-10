More Health:

February 10, 2020

The sound your alarm uses to wake you up affects how groggy you feel, study says

Music may be the key to feeling refreshed and energized, especially compared to hearing a harsh beeping sound

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Sleep
Alarm tone increase energy fizkes/iStock

People who wake to alarms that play music versus alarms that beep experience less grogginess after being awoken, researchers say.

No one enjoys the blaring noise of the morning alarm, signaling the end to another night's sleep and rousting you from the cocoon of your warm, cozy bed. But researchers say there is a way to make waking up in the morning at least a little less dreaded.

The sound your alarm clock makes impacts how you feel in the moments to hours after it goes off, Australian researchers say. People who use alarms set to play music versus alarms that go "beep beep beep" experience less grogginess after being awoken.

The scientific phenomenon behind that grogginess is known as sleep inertia. Researchers say sleep inertia is common condition people experience that can impact mental and physical functions.

It can last for minutes to hours after waking up. It's an especially concerning issue for people who have to work immediately upon waking, those with jobs like emergency responders and pilots.

In order to understand how alarms affect sleep inertia in the morning, researchers at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology studied 50 people who completed questionnaires about the tones of their alarms and the intensity of their grogginess when they work up.

Researchers found that people who woke up to melodic sounds, such as music, experiences significantly less sleep inertia compared to people who used alarm clocks that blasted harsh unmelodic sounds.

"We think that a harsh 'beep beep beep' might work to disrupt or confuse our brain activity when waking," Adrian Dyer, co-author of the study, said. "While a more melodic sound, like the Beach Boys 'Good Vibrations' or The Cure's 'Close to Me,' may help us transition to a waking state in a more effective way."

The authors of the study note that more research needs to be conducted to better understand alarm tones' impact on sleep inertia. The results of the study were published in the Public Library of Science in January.

It's also worth noting if you're not getting enough sleep, grogginess in the morning could still be an issue regardless of the sound your alarm makes to wake you up. To get better – and get more – sleep, experts recommend keeping a sleep diary and trying a bedtime calculator.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Sleep United States Research Philadelphia Australia Energy

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL again struggling to hire minority coaches, coordinators — and the Eagles aren't helping
Duce-Staley-Doug-Pederson-Eagles_011020

Courts

Philly man convicted of stalking NBC10 anchor Tracy Davidson
Tracy Davidson Stalker Conviction

Health Insurance

Women shouldn't get billed for an IUD – but sometimes they do
Birth Control IUD Health Insurance Coverage

Eagles

Previewing the Eagles' next calendar year, in stick figure form
021020Alshonymous

Music Videos

Dustin from 'Stranger Things' stars in Green Day music video
Gaten Matarazzo Green Day

Food & Drink

Bars, restaurants offering specials during Philadelphia Auto Show
Philadelphia Auto Show

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved