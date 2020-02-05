More Health:

February 05, 2020

Chinese dance team cancels Philly appearance due to travel restrictions stemming from coronavirus outbreak

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Coronavirus
Coronavirus Travel Restrictions Beijing Dance Company Source/BeijingDance/LDTX

The Chinese dance company BeijingDance/LDTX was set to launch a U.S. tour later this month, but its dancers are stuck in China because of travel restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A Chinese contemporary dance company was set to launch a U.S. tour later this month in Philadelphia.

But BeijingDance/LDTX dancers are stuck in China because of new travel restrictions aimed at preventing the novel coronavirus from strengthening its foothold in the United States.

The company was set to perform its show, "Arc," at Drexel University's Mandell Theater on Feb. 14 and 15. Those performances, as well as five others in Texas and California, have been canceled because the company, based in Beijing, cannot get into the country.

U.S. officials have temporarily barred any foreigner who has visited China within the previous 14 days from entering the country. Additionally, any U.S. citizen returning from Hubei Province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, must be quarantined for 14 days after returning.

The restrictions went into effect on Sunday.

"We hope they will be able to reschedule their performance," spokeswoman Mari Kraske said in an email. "The company is out on break now for the New Year holiday and the dancers will return to the studio in Beijing on Monday."

But no one knows how long the coronavirus outbreak will persist. Likewise, there is no timetable for the U.S. to ease its travel restrictions.

A group of Chinese motorcyclists that flies to Philadelphia every August has already put this year's trip on hold, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Some local manufacturers are concerned that the outbreak will adversely impact their business with Chinese clients.

As of Monday, the coronavirus outbreak had killed 494 people worldwide and infected more than 24,600 people. The vast majority of those cases are in China.

The U.S. has 12 confirmed coronavirus cases, mostly involving people who traveled to Wuhan where the illness first broke out. Health officials expect more cases to be confirmed in the weeks to come. But they insist the travel restrictions and other precautions – which include airport screenings – will prevent the illness from spreading rapidly here.

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Coronavirus Philadelphia Illness Drexel University Dance Travel

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mock draft roundup, version 2.0
020520CeeDeeLamb

Politics

Philadelphia mom, daughter receive school choice scholarship at Trump's State of the Union
Philly family education

Mental Health

Identifying early symptoms of schizophrenia can reduce psychotic episodes
Recognizing early symptoms of schizophrenia

Sixers

Is there a path to Al Horford being a good fit for the Sixers?
4_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Seven Philly restaurants named most romantic by OpenTable
OpenTable most romantic restaurants

Parties

10th annual Party for the Market at Reading Terminal to have 1920s theme
Party for the Market at Reading Terminal

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved