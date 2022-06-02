More Health:

June 02, 2022

Even a short break from social media can improve your mental health

Taking a week off reduces anxiety, depression and improves well-being, study finds

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Social Media
Social media mental health Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Reducing social media use can improve mental health, research shows. The latest study found a one-week break reduces anxiety and depression while improving overall well-being.

There can be many benefits to the connections formed through social media apps like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, but mental health experts warn that there are some potential drawbacks as well.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have turned to social media as a way to stay connected to the world around them. Americans spent an average of 82 minutes per day on social media in 2020, a seven-minute jump from 2019, according to Vox.

When used in moderation, social media apps can increase a person's sense of wellbeing by providing connection and entertainment. But many studies have found that excessive use heightens the risk for loneliness, depression and anxiety. 

The good news is that even a short break from social media can make people feel better.

"If you are feeling tension, pain, or having trouble taking a deep breath, turn it off," E. Alison Holman, a professor at the University of California, Irvine, told Healthline.

Mental health experts advise people to regularly evaluate how social media is making them feel. People may need to rethink their social media use if they are getting easily annoyed by people's posts or comments, checking notifications even when in the company of others or during an activity, getting into arguments on social media, or missing deadlines because they are distracted by their phones.

A study published in May found that a one-week break can significantly improve anxiety, depression and overall well-being. 

The study involved 154 people, ages 18-72, who averaged eight hours per week of social media use prior to the study. During the study, those who were selected to refrain from social media averaged about 21 minutes of screen time. The others averaged about seven hours. 

"Many of our participants reported positive effects from being off social media with improved mood and less anxiety overall. This suggests that even just a small break can have an impact," said lead researcher Jeff Lambert, of the University of Bath in the United Kingdom.

"Of course, social media is a part of life and for many people, it's an indispensable part of who they are and how they interact with others. But if you are spending hours each week scrolling and you feel it is negatively impacting you, it could be worth cutting down on your usage to see if it helps."

Other research also has found that a social media break can be a healthy decision. One study found that people who put their phones away at night sleep better because they are not waking up throughout the night to check their phones. 

Another study found that reducing social media use diminishes stress. Other research identified the addictive nature of social media and the urge to check phones for messages as risk factors for anxiety, depression and psychological stress. 

Additionally, a 2018 study found that limiting social media use to about 30 minutes per day reduced feelings of depression and loneliness in college students after three weeks.

For people who find it difficult to separate themselves from their phones, Holman suggested finding other activities that make them feel good, like listening to their favorite music. 

Other experts say the best long-term plan is for people to determine the amount of social media time that brings them joy and to stick to that amount. Setting a timer can help prevent people from getting lost on the internet. 

They also suggest people identify why they are using social media – to keep up on the news, connect with family and friends or self-care – and find alternative ways to meet these needs. 

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Social Media Philadelphia Loneliness Twitter Instagram Facebook TikTok Depression Anxiety

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Grandmother and granddaughter laughing and embracing at home

Seven ways to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and other dementia
Purchased - Woman Embracing Belly And Holding Small Baby Shoes

How Independence Blue Cross is closing the racial gap in maternal health outcomes

Just In

Must Read

Development

Comcast Spectacor rethinks plans for Fusion esports arena, office tower at South Philly sports complex
South Philly Fusion Arena

Education

High-tech training for careers that pay
Limited - CCOP - Career and Advanced Technology Center

Children's Health

Playing the drums may be an untapped autism intervention, research suggests
Drumming as autism intervention

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Cam Jurgens
051922CamJurgens

Nature

New Jersey state parks, forests and recreation areas are free to enter this summer
NJ Parks

Food & Drink

Pop-up market at Globe Dye Works in Frankford to feature free food, beer
Globe Dye Works

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved