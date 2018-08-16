More News:

August 16, 2018

Missing Montgomery County man found dead in Poconos

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Rescues Police
Jeremy Cosmi WolfPack Search and Recovery/Facebook

Jeremy Cosmi, 25, of Souderton.

The body of a Montgomery County man who went missing late last week in the Poconos has been recovered following an intensive search, authorities in Carbon County announced this week.

Jeremy E. Cosmi, 25, of Souderton, was located in the area of Albrightsville and Penn Forest Township, according to state troopers. The discovery was confirmed by WolfPack Search and Recovery, which assisted in the investigation.

Cosmi went missing August 9 in the area of Penn Forest Township after his vehicle stopped at Route 534 and Towamensing Trail Road, east of Hickory Run State Park. He was with his girlfriend at the time and wandered off into the woods.

Troopers met with Cosmi's girlfriend after she reported him missing in regards to a possible domestic dispute, LehighValleyLive reported.

Cosmi's body was taken to a health facility and scheduled for an autopsy on Wednesday. The cause and manner of his death were pending the results of a toxicology report.

A memorial Facebook page set up to honor Cosmi's life indicated that he was a father and had been engaged prior to his death.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Cosmi's disappearance and death is ongoing.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Rescues Police Poconos Souderton Montgomery County

