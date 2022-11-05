More Health:

November 05, 2022

Delaware County Memorial Hospital emergency operations ordered to be suspended

Starting on Monday at 7 a.m. services at the Upper Darby facility will be stopped, the Pa. Health Department said on Friday

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Hospitals
DCMH ordered to stop emergency services Street View/Google Maps

Pa. Health Department ordered Delaware County Memorial Hospital to cease all emergency operations starting Monday at 7 a.m. This closure comes after a judge temporarily stopped Crozer Health from closing the hospital in October.

Emergency operations at Delaware County Memorial Hospital will no longer be available to patients starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, after the state's Health Department ordered the closure at the Drexel Hill facility Friday evening. 

The suspension of emergency services comes at a time when the hospital has struggled to staff the facility.

The county blamed the staffing issues on Prospect Medical Holdings, the Los Angeles-based company that owns Crozer Health which operates DCMH, according to CBS 3.

The county also said that the decision to stop services shows a lack of concern for the well-being of residents.

A statement from Pa. Health Department said patients using DCMH should go to the next closest hospital for treatment.

"The [Pa.] department continues to actively monitor the situation at Delaware County Memorial Hospital to ensure patient safety is prioritized. Patients who would have gone to Delaware County Memorial Hospital are urged to go the next closest hospital for treatment and to call 9-1-1 in an emergency," the state Health Department said

While emergency services won't be available, outpatient services will not be interrupted at the hospital. 

In October, a Court of Common Pleas judge temporarily stopped a plan that would have closed DCMH and converted it into a behavioral health inpatient center.

That temporary order came after Crozer announced it would stop all emergency services at the hospital within 60 days in late September.

The county and nonprofit organization Foundation for Delaware County filed a joint petition to stop Crozer Health and Prospect from shutting down DCMH.

According to the Inquirer, Crozer filed a layoff notice through the Pa. Department of Labor that would eliminate over 300 jobs by Nov. 26. However, the company claimed it would have provided the employees with job opportunities at other Crozer-owned locations.

Crozer Health operates three other hospitals in Pennsylvania, Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Springfield Hospital, and Taylor Hospital. It also operates seven other facilities, including four outpatient facilities, two surgery centers, and a rejuvenation center for geriatric patients across the Commonwealth.

Crozer signed a deal with ChristianaCare, a nonprofit organization of private regional healthcare systems based in Delaware, to bring some new hospitals into the fold earlier this year. The deal would have brought four new hospitals, including Crozer's physician network, behavioral health providers, and a graduate medical education program. However, the deal was abandoned in August without reason as to why negotiations fell apart.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Hospitals Delaware County Drexel Hill Hospitals Health News

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Man looking at phone feeling anxious

Taking action to relieve election anxiety
Limited - Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center

At Penn Medicine, thyroid cancer patients can seek treatment with confidence and poise

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem
Philly Illegal Dumping

Adult Health

At Penn Medicine, thyroid cancer patients can seek treatment with confidence and poise
Limited - Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center

Illness

Flu season is off to an early start in Philly, but it's hard to predict how it will shape out, officials say
Flu season Philly

Eagles

Howie Roseman reminds heckling Eagles fan about team's 'first f***ing Super Bowl'
Eagles Howie Roseman Fan

Shopping

Glossier opens storefront near Rittenhouse Square
Glossier Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square

Holidays

Franklin Square to be adorned with 200,000 holiday lights this winter
Franklin Square Winter light show

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved