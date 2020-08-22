More Sports:

August 22, 2020

Straight Shooters: Deep dive into the Lex Express

Nick Piccone
By Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor
Wrestling WWE
Lex-Luger_082220_Twitter Twitter/@WWE

Lex Luger poses in front of Madison Square Garden during the summer of 1993.

The summer of 1993 saw a lot of change for WWE. Hulk Hogan was gone, and now Vince McMahon needed a new American hero to push to the top of the babyface rankings.

He would choose Lex Luger, who had been in the company since January of that year with a "Narcissist" gimmick. But he didn't just turn him face and have him beat up bad guys, Luger would go on to hop aboard the Lex Express and travel across the country "campaigning" to get a title shot at Yokozuna at that year's SummerSlam.

WWE released a video on the WWE Network a few years ago with plenty of raw footage from this journey.

Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson take a deep dive into all of this footage, which is sandwiched between the Stars and Stripes Challenge on July 4 and SummerSlam on August 30 of 1993. Nick also discovers some interesting Easter eggs in this footage that have a Philly connection! You have to check this out.

You can listen to the entire episode below or wherever you get your podcasts!

Also, join our Patreon for exclusive content! Only $1.99 to subscribe at patreon.com/shootersradio!

MORE STRAIGHT SHOOTERS DEEP DIVES

SummerSlam 1990 at the Spectrum | WCW Beach Brawl at MTV's Spring Break | WrestleMania Rage Party in Philly

You can subscribe to The Straight Shooters on the following platforms: Apple Podcasts, StitcherGoogle PlaySpreakerSpotifyiHeartRadio, Radio.comTuneIn Radio, PandoraPlayer FM and wherever else you get your podcasts!  

And you can now also become a Patron of The Straight Shooters! You can get exclusive content from Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/shootersradio

Follow The Straight Shooters: Twitter | Facebook

Nick Piccone

Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Wrestling WWE Philadelphia Summerslam Yokozuna Lex Luger WWF Pro Wrestling

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Sixers fought hard, but their 3-0 deficit is what this season deserved
Tobias-Harris_082220_usat

Government

Philly restaurants allowed to restart indoor dining with significant restrictions after Labor Day
Philly indoor dining

Health News

Discussing risky sex could cut STI rates significantly, new U.S. guidelines say
Counseling for STIs

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection, after the first week of training camp
082220HowieRoseman_AP

Restaurants

Vegan cafe with cold-pressed juices opening in Ardmore
Blue Pearl in Ardmore

Food & Drink

Seafood pop-up opening at Sunset Social over Labor Day weekend
Captain Jack's Sea Shack

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved