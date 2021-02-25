More Sports:

February 25, 2021

Straight Shooters: Deep dive into WCW SuperBrawl VII, Paul Wight to AEW

Nick Piccone
Nick Piccone
Get ready for a new edition of "The Straight Shooters," starring Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson.

On February 23, 1997, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper escaped Alcatraz.

Kind of.

In preparation for his World Title bout against Hollywood Hulk Hogan at the Cow Palace, Piper voluntarily checked himself into the former federal prison for seven days. Needless to say, he was ready for a fight as we could see at the beginning of the show.

Join Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson as the duo takes another deep dive into WCW's February 1997 pay-per-view, SuperBrawl VII. Hogan and Piper would headline the show in a rematch of their Starrcade 1996 encounter, where Piper won a non-title bout with a sleeper hold. The ending of this one would provide us a new member of the nWo.

There were also many good things on this show, which I "accidentally" ordered on pay-per-view. I never did check to see or ask my parents if it was on the cable bill, but I do remember not ordering it myself. But I was able to watch it live and didn't even think to tape it. Unbelievable.

But before all that, we discuss Paul Wight signing with All Elite Wrestling in what I consider to be the most surprising of the WWE-to-AEW moves thus far.

You can listen to the entire episode below!

STRAIGHT SHOOTERS DEEP DIVES

1999 WWF Royal Rumble | WCW Starrcade 1997 | Survivor Series 1997 | WWF's IYH Buried Alive | WCW's Halloween Havoc '98 | WCW's Halloween Havoc '97 | Clash of the Champions XXXV | Clash of the Champions I | 'No Holds Barred, The Movie' | SummerSlam 1990 at the Spectrum | WCW Beach Brawl at MTV's Spring Break | WrestleMania Rage Party in Philly | WWF No Way Out 2001

You can subscribe to The Straight Shooters on the following platforms: Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PlaySpreakerSpotifyiHeartRadioRadio.comTuneIn Radio, PandoraPlayer FM and wherever else you get your podcasts!  

And you can now also become a Patron of The Straight Shooters! You can get exclusive content from Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/shootersradio

