December 01, 2025

Swedish holiday market set for Dec. 6 in South Philly

The American Swedish Historical Museum hosts its annual Lucia celebration with vendors, food and live music.

The American Swedish Historical Museum will hold its Lucia and Christmas Market on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 6 and 7, in a heated outdoor tent at its FDR Park location. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, and admission includes access to the museum’s galleries.

Visitors can expect Scandinavian foods, seasonal decorations, gifts and handmade items from regional vendors. The market will also feature Mormor’s Attic, a secondhand sale with a mix of vintage and one-off items, along with baked goods from SWEA Philadelphia. A Swedish Christmas Café will serve lunch dishes and sweets, and the folk duo Last Chance will play live holiday music throughout the weekend.

Two Lucia performances are scheduled each day at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The program features traditional Swedish songs and dances performed by children, followed by the Lucia procession down the museum steps.

Admission costs $10 for nonmembers, $8 for members and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Children under 5 can attend for free.

Lucia and Christmas Market

Dec. 6-7
American Swedish Historical Museum
1900 Pattison Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19145

