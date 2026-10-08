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October 08, 2026

Tacony Halloween Fall Festival to close two blocks of Torresdale Avenue Oct. 24

The free event will feature kids and pet costume contests, carnival games, live music, food and prizes.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Halloween
Tacony Fall Fest Photo Credit/Jennifer Carpinteyro.

Tacony’s Halloween Fall Festival returns Oct. 24 with costume contests, carnival games, live music, food and other activities along the 6800 and 6900 blocks of Torresdale Avenue.

Two blocks of Torresdale Avenue will turn into a Halloween street festival on Oct. 24, with costume contests, carnival games, live music, food and activities for families.

Tacony’s 2026 Halloween Fall Festival runs from noon-6 p.m. along the 6800 and 6900 blocks of Torresdale Avenue, which will be closed to traffic for the event.

Kids and pets can enter costume contests, while carnival games, prizes and live music will run throughout the afternoon. Food and neighborhood resources will also be available.

The Halloween festival is the largest event in this year’s Fall for Tacony series, a season-long lineup of free neighborhood events organized by Tacony Together. 

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Earlier in October, the series included a spooky maker market, a scarecrow-making workshop and a double-feature screening of the first two “Five Nights at Freddy’s” movies. A pumpkin-carving event is scheduled for Oct. 21, three days before the festival.

Fall for Tacony continues after the street festival with a painting activity Oct. 28 and a neighborhood ghost tour Oct. 30 led by Tacony Together corridor manager Amarynth Ruch.

If rain forces the festival to be postponed, it will move to Saturday, Nov. 7.

Tacony Halloween Fall Festival

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24
Time: Noon-6 p.m.
Location: 6800-6900 blocks of Torresdale Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19135
Cost: Free
What to expect: Kids and pet costume contests, carnival games, live music, food, prizes and neighborhood resources
Rain date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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