Five looming questions heading into the 'Task' finale

Episode 6 of "Task" started off with a bang and ended with unfinished business. With just one episode left in HBO's Delco crime drama, there are a lot of loose ends that need to be tied up.

Showrunner Brad Ingelsby has set a high bar for the finale, having to build off the 15 minutes of pure mayhem that opened last week's episode. But in "Mare of Easttown," the Berwyn native proved he knows how to finish off a series by leaving fans both satisfied and clamoring for more.

**THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS**

If you have not watched the most recent episode of 'Task' yet, stop reading and come back after you have.

While "Task" viewers have patiently awaited a hint that the show was on a collision course with the "Mare" universe, there's been no signs of future collaboration ... yet.

In addition to keeping an eye out for any of those Easter eggs, here are five questions as the series barrels toward its frenetic finish Sunday (HBO, 9 p.m.):

Who makes it out of the series alive?

An HBO drama hasn't had this many dead main characters since "Game of Thrones." RIP Billy Prendergrast, Susan Brandis, Peaches, Cliff Broward, Eryn, Lizzie Stover and Robbie Prendergrast. (Granted, a couple on that list of the departed were introduced posthumously.) There's an average of about one death per episode and the toll is only expected to rise in the finale with potentially fatal encounters looming for nearly every character.

What's Maeve going to do with the money?

Wouldn't we all like to be confronted with the dilemma of what to do when a backpack full of cash is dropped off at the front door like an Uber Eats order? Maeve is the front-runner for the series' fan favorite, so it was extremely gratifying to watch the 21-year-old get handed hundreds of thousands of dollars just as she assumes the sole guardianship role for Robbie's two kids after his death. But the drug money doesn't come without baggage, and the Dark Hearts or the FBI could be coming to take it all away. To be safe, maybe Maeve should just embrace Robbie's "stupid idea" and move to Canada.

How will Tom go after Grasso?

Tom confronts FBI task force member Anthony Grasso for being a mole and feeding information to the Dark Hearts. As he's leaving Grasso's apartment, Tom says "I'm coming for you." Grasso responds, "So come." There's already an internal investigation of Grasso underway, but it's unclear what substantial evidence, if any, there is to directly tie the agent to the motorcycle gang. Tom has got fellow task force member Aleah up to speed on the situation, and the two seem poised to team up again with Grasso as their new target to avenge Lizzie's death.

Will Jayson figure out Perry killed his wife?

Jayson and Perry are on the lam and are holed up together in a secluded house in the woods. Jayson still can't reach his wife, Eryn, and knows she wouldn't leave without their kids. What he doesn't know is that Perry drowned her for betraying the Dark Hearts. It all seems to be coming to a head and it's only a matter of time before the truth comes out. Will they turn on each other or will the FBI — or others in the gang — find them first?

What's going to happen to Tom's family?

Tom's kids have all come to the finale facing a crossroads. His adopted son Ethan is incarcerated for the murder of his wife, Susan, and is awaiting sentencing. Emily, Tom's adopted daughter and Ethan's biological sister, created a rift in the family when she said she plans to write a victim impact statement in Ethan's favor. Sara, who is adamantly against showing support for Ethan, just filled in the family that she is getting a divorce and is shown in Episode 6 handing over her young son to her ex-husband. While the daughters have built a bond over the last few episodes, Ethan's sentencing still looms over their relationship. Meanwhile, Tom decides to add to the family dynamic by becoming the foster parent for Sam, the 6-year-old who was kidnapped by Robbie. Tom brings Sam home, shocking his daughters, and sets him up in Ethan's bedroom. Will they all end up harmoniously living under one roof?