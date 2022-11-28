'Shake it off' at a dance party celebrating Taylor Swift's birthday

Swifties in the Philadelphia region can gather to celebrate their favorite singer's 33rd birthday next weekend at Franklin Music Hall.

The "Shake It Off – Taylor Swift Dance Party," held Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m., includes themed drinks, a Polaroid photo booth, drag performances and giveaways. And, of course, Taylor Swift's music will be played all night by club DJ Azn Jake.

This is the fourth time the 21-and-older party is being thrown by local fans in collaboration with party producers Riot Nerd. Franklin Music Hall is the largest venue to ever host the event.



Tickets, which start at $18, can be purchased online. At the door, $20 tickets will be available.



Swift, whose birthday is Dec. 13, is currently on top of the music world. Thanks to the success of her latest album, "Midnights," she became the first artist to occupy all top 10 spotson the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She also won six more AMA awards and saw overwhelming demand for tickets to her upcoming Eras tour.

Franklin Music Hall

421 N. Seventh Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Saturday, Dec. 109 p.m. | $18