November 28, 2022

'Shake it off' at a dance party celebrating Taylor Swift's birthday

The 21-and-older event takes place Saturday, Dec. 10, at Franklin Music Hall

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Dance Party Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

In honor of Taylor Swift's birthday, a dance party will be held at Franklin Music Hall on Saturday, Dec. 10. The 21-and-older event will include themed drinks, a photo booth, giveaways and a DJ playing only Swift's music.

Swifties in the Philadelphia region can gather to celebrate their favorite singer's 33rd birthday next weekend at Franklin Music Hall.

The "Shake It Off – Taylor Swift Dance Party," held Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m., includes themed drinks, a Polaroid photo booth, drag performances and giveaways. And, of course, Taylor Swift's music will be played all night by club DJ Azn Jake. 

MORE: Watch artists carve ice sculptures at Fishtown Freeze

This is the fourth time the 21-and-older party is being thrown by local fans in collaboration with party producers Riot Nerd. Franklin Music Hall is the largest venue to ever host the event.

Tickets, which start at $18, can be purchased online. At the door, $20 tickets will be available.

Swift, whose birthday is Dec. 13, is currently on top of the music world. Thanks to the success of her latest album, "Midnights," she became the first artist to occupy all top 10 spotson the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She also won six more AMA awards and saw overwhelming demand for tickets to her upcoming Eras tour.

Shake It Off - Taylor Swift Dance Party

Saturday, Dec. 10
9 p.m. | $18
Franklin Music Hall
421 N. Seventh Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

