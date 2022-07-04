More News:

July 04, 2022

Failed robbery attempt ends with man shot with baby and girlfriend in car near Penn's Landing

He was hit in the shoulder while getting into a vehicle near the Chestnut Street Bridge and driven to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he's expected to make a full recovery

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Lights Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A teenager shot a man who was getting into a car with an infant early Monday morning after the woman he was with dropped her cell phone and the juvenile attempted to steal it.

A man was shot following an unsuccessful robbery attempt while he was with an infant and his girlfriend in Old City early Monday morning.

The Philadelphia Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near the Chestnut Street Bridge around 12:10 a.m., FOX29 reports.

They found the man in his 30s shot in the shoulder. His girlfriend then drove the man to Thomas Jefferson Hospital in a private vehicle. He is expected to recover fully, CBS3 reports.

The robbery attempt began when the woman dropped her cell phone on the ground while getting into the car. A teen who was nearby tried to take the phone, but the woman fought back. The juvenile ended up pulling out a gun and shooting five times.

The boyfriend was armed and had a license to carry, but didn't take out his gun or return fire because of the baby in the car. The woman and the baby were not hit.

No arrests have been made at this time. Authorities say the would-be robber fled the scene of the crime with a group of juveniles.

Another shooting earlier that night killed a 37-year-old woman in Frankford, 6ABC reports. She was found in her living room on the 1300 block of Arrott Street.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 10 p.m., but investigators believe the woman was killed two to three hours before they arrived, FOX29 reports.

Police then struggled to get into the home. When they got inside they found the woman with two gunshot wounds, one in her forearm and one in her chest. They believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

