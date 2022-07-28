More Health:

July 28, 2022

Temple University to create community-based transgender patient care training program

The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine awarded the Lewis Katz School of Medicine a $10,000 grant to support the project

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Medical Schools
Temple Unique Project Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine recently received a grant for an educational program focused on standardized patient care. Members of Philadelphia's transgender and nonbinary community will work with residents to learn about best practices for developing cultural sensitivity for gender diverse patients.

A Temple University medical school program will pair students at Lewis Katz School of Medicine with community members in Philadelphia to learn about the health care needs of transgender patients. 

Temple was one of 24 medical schools that recently received a $10,000 grant from the Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine, the American Board of Internal Medicine, the American College of Physicians, and the Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation to support incorporating diversity and inclusion into educational training. 

The school will use the grant to create the UNIQUE Project, which will focus on the use of standardized patients. This is one of the ways medical residents learn how to develop patient sensitivity and communication skills. 

While standardized patient care already exists for sexual orientation and gender diverse patients, those programs are few and far between, according to Dr. Jamie Garfield, a professor of thoracic medicine at the Temple Lung Center and leader of the LGBTQ curriculum for Temple's medical residents. 

The UNIQUE Project will hire and train members of Philadelphia's transgender and nonbinary community to work as members of the project's advisory board, and also act as standardized patients. 

There, trans and nonbinary city residents will be able to grade medical students and office staff on bedside manner and cultural competencies while providing tips from their own experiences. 

"We know that there are disparities for care among members of the transgender and nonbinary communities, and much of the recent data would suggest that those disparities can lead to an increased risk for disease and suicide," said Garfield. "Many of these folks don't feel comfortable coming into doctor's offices or hospitals because they feel disrespected. One major reason they feel this way is because they feel they have to educate their doctor on what it means to be trans or nonbinary, and that is unacceptable." 

Garfield noted that transgender and nonbinary patients can report having a wonderful experience with a doctor, but if they're misgendered or disrespected at the front desk, it is just as bad as having an "awful" provider. 

The training program is meant to serve as one of many ways to bridge the barriers in access to health care among transgender and nonbinary people. The Movement Advancement Project recently found that one in eight LGBTQ people live in a state where doctors can refuse to treat them.

"The cultural sensitivity needs to begin from the moment (the patient) walks in the door, through the end of the encounter," Garfield said. "They'll do it in tandem — the residents will watch the office staff, the office staff will watch residents — and the standardized patients will grade both of them and give feedback in real time." 

The UNIQUE Project is currently hiring transgender and nonbinary community members to take part in the program. All positions are part-time, and all participants will be paid. 

Other regional grant award recipients include Lankenau Medical Center, which will use its $10,000 grant to expand a pilot program implemented in partnership with Cheyney University in Delaware County. 

The program allows Lankenau's residents to teach Cheyney students about common medical conditions. The students then discuss their own experiences in health care related to those conditions.

"This experience provided a fascinating two-way learning experience that helped Lankenau's resident physicians understand more about the patients they care for while teaching Cheyney's students about medical conditions they or their families experience," said Dr. Jonathan Doroshow and Dr. Barry Mann at Main Line Health. 

Cooper Medical School of Rowan University in South Jersey also received a grant from AAIM, which will be used to expand an oral history workshop that will provide training for residents, faculty, and nurses in the internal medicine program. 

The training workshop involves a deep listening interview session, which is designed to elicit someone's life story. 

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Medical Schools Philadelphia Temple University Transgender Medicine Education Nonbinary Grants

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones
Purchased - Couple singing into kitchenware

Tips for transitioning from take-out to home-cooked meals

Just In

Must Read

Social Justice

'Redlining' settlement requires Philly lender to improve mortgage access in communities of color
Redlining Lawsuit Trident

Sponsored Content

Defeat the war in your stomach
Limited - Golden Hippo - Gundry MD Egg

Adult Health

Do you have trouble opening jars? It might be a bigger problem than you realize
Handgrip strength health

Eagles

Eagles 2022 training camp practice notes, Day 1: Football is back!
AJ-Brown-Eagles-Training-Camp-07272022

Movies

Kevin Hart stars as stay-at-home dad in trailer for Netflix's 'Me Time' with Mark Wahlberg
Kevin Hart Me Time Trailer

Food & Drink

Forsythia to host multi-course dinner benefiting nutrition services nonprofit
French AF Series Forsythia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved