November 26, 2020

Thanksgiving day NFL open thread

By Jimmy Kempski
It's an Andy Dalton Thanksgiving.

There will only be two NFL games on Thanksgiving in 2020, as the Pittsburgh Steelers' matchup with the Baltimore Ravens was moved to Sunday, for now. The remaining two games, as always, will feature the Detroit Lions, who will host the Houston Texans, and the Dallas Cowboys, who will host the Washington Football Team.

The Texans are three-point favorites, and Cowboys are three point favorites as well, according to TheLines.com's consensus odds.

Barring a tie, the Philadelphia Eagles will fall behind either the Football Team or the Cowboys today by percentage points. Here's a look at the current NFC East standings:

NFC East Record GB 
 Eagles3-6-1 
 Giants3-7 0.5 
 Football Team3-7 0.5 
 Cowboys3-7 0.5 


The winner of this matchup will likely be viewed by most as the favorite to win the pathetic NFC East.

Go spend time with your families today, but if you want to pop in and comment on the games, you may do so in the comment section below.

Thank you all for reading, and Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃

