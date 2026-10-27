Broadway's ‘The Great Gatsby’ wraps up Philadelphia run this Sunday

The Broadway musical adaptation of "The Great Gatsby" is approaching the end of its Philadelphia run, with its final performances scheduled this weekend at the Academy of Music.

The production, presented by Ensemble Arts Philly and the Shubert Organization, opened Oct. 20 and continues through Sunday, Nov. 1. Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1925 novel, the musical follows wealthy and mysterious Jay Gatsby as he tries to rekindle his romance with Daisy Buchanan.

The stage adaptation features jazz- and pop-influenced songs, elaborate costumes and large-scale sets depicting the lavish world of 1920s New York. The Broadway production won a Tony Award for best costume design in 2024.

There's also a local connection behind the production. The musical's script was written by Kait Kerrigan, a Doylestown native and Muhlenberg College graduate whose work includes several other stage musicals.

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The show features music by Jason Howland and lyrics by Nathan Tysen, with direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Dominique Kelley.

Several performances remain before the Philadelphia engagement ends, including afternoon and evening shows over the final weekend. An American Sign Language-interpreted and audio-described performance is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m., followed by a captioned performance Saturday, Oct. 31, at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through Ensemble Arts Philly, by calling 215-893-1999 or at the Academy of Music box office.

The Great Gatsby

Dates: Through Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026

Times: Vary by performance

Location: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Admission: Ticket prices vary by performance and seating

Ages: Recommended for ages 10 and older

More information: Ensemble Arts Philly

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