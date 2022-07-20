More Culture:

July 20, 2022

Lego to release official 'The Office' set based on hit NBC sitcom

The diorama of Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch contains nearly 1,200 pieces and costs $120

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
TV The Office
The Office Lego 1 Courtesy of/Lego

'The Office' set has been immortalized in a new Lego kit based on the popular NBC sitcom set in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It's currently available for pre-order online and will hit stores nationwide on Oct. 1.

"The Office" may no longer be available to stream on Netflix, but fans can now bring the show back into their homes with a miniature version of Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch.

A nearly 1,200-piece Lego kit based on the beloved NBC sitcom is set to be released on Oct. 1 in Walmart stores across the United States. The diorama features the conference room, Michael's office and Pam's reception desk.

The set also includes 15 figurines portraying everyone from immutable characters like Jim and Dwight to more tangential personalities like Stanley, Meredith and Toby.

Lego has also included many references to memorable scenes – like Kevin's pot of chili, Dwight's stapler suspended in Jello and Michael's signature "World's Best Boss" mug.

The idea for the set came from Jaijai Lewis, a marketing professional in New York City, who's been working on the model since 2014.

"It was a lot of fun to recreate classic moments from the show over the years," he said. "I used behind-the scenes photos, set blueprints and re-watched the show as references for my designs."

Lewis pitched the concept through Lego's Idea Platform, which gives select builders the chance to bring their creations to life with the help of the company's master designers. 

Lego officeCourtesy of/Lego

The set is currently available for pre-order online and costs $120.

"The Office" is the most searched for TV show set in Pennsylvania on IMDbIt beat out "Banshee," a Cinemax thriller about diamond thieves hiding in Amish country, and two shows set in the Philadelphia region – "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Pretty Little Liars.

"The Office" has remained popular nearly a decade after the show came off the air, in part because it's a security blanket of sorts for many viewers.

“For me, it’s a show I go to for comfort," Lewis said. "I’ve heard from thousands of supporters over the years that during moments of hardship, they will watch it to lift their spirits."

The show aired on NBC between 2005 and 2013. During that run, it won five Primetime Emmy awards. It's based on a British series with the same title that aired between 2001 and 2003 on BBC.

Although the American version's first season was very similar to its namesake, as the show progressed, it developed its own identity that was more bright and upbeat.

Fans of "The Office" have been begging for a reboot or spin-off for nearly as long as it's been off the air. Although NBC was reportedly eager to make the reboot a reality last summer, there's been no concrete news about the project since then.

John Krasinski and Steve Carrell, the actors who play Jim and Michael, are reuniting soon for a new movie called "Imaginary Friends." The family comedy is being written, produced and directed by Krasinski.

"The Office" is currently available to stream on NBCUniversal's Peacock.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV The Office Pennsylvania Peacock Walmart Streaming Steve Carrell NBC Netflix Scranton

Videos

Featured

Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones

Just In

Must Read

Business

Macy's to open Toys 'R' Us shops at all U.S. locations ahead of holiday shopping season
Toys R Us at Macys

Sponsored

Free, family-friendly summer concerts
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Prevention

Nasal COVID-19 vaccines may be better at preventing infections, experts say
COVID nasal vaccines

Eagles

Eagles 2022 training camp preview: Cornerback
Darius_Slay_Eagles_Camp_Frese.jpg

Music

Watch Philly's Alex G play his new single 'Runner' on 'The Tonight Show'
Alex G Fallon

Entertainment

Eastern State Penitentiary to host immersive play about U.S. prison system
Eastern State Penitentiary The Box End of Isolation tour

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved