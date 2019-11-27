More Events:

November 27, 2019

Things to do on Black Friday that don't involve shopping

10 ideas for how to spend your day off

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Black Friday
Winterfest Matt Stanley/DRWC

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, Philadelphia’s largest outdoor ice skating rink and winter wonderland, returns to the waterfront.

Not into shopping on Black Friday this year? There are plenty of other ways to spend the day than stuck in line at the mall or glued to your computer searching for deals.

If you're looking for inspiration on what to do Friday, then check out our roundup. Below are 10 ideas for how to spend your day off.

RELATED: Turkey Trot 5K in South Jersey to take place Thanksgiving weekend

Ride the Ferris wheel at newly expanded Christmas Village by City Hall.

You could shop the many vendors at Christmas Village and the Made in Philadelphia Market, or you could skip that this weekend and just ride the new 65-foot-tall Ferris wheel at City Hall. After, maybe grab a glass of wine in Dilworth Plaza's Wintergarden or watch the Deck the Hall Light Show.

Go ice skating at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest.

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest has an ice skating rink, fire pits and food and drink at the cozy Lodge. Ice skating is $4 and skate rental is $10, but if you're an Independence Blue Cross cardholder or employee, your admission to the rink is free.

Buy your Christmas tree at Porta in Center City.

Starting on Black Friday, you can pick up a Christmas tree at Porta. For $80, you'll get two pizzas (choose from marinara, margherita or meatball), a carafe of house wine (choose from white, red or rosé) or a pitcher of domestic beer and a 6-foot tall tree.

Step into a winter wonderland in new Photo Pop exhibit.

In the pop-up exhibit at The Bourse in Old City, more than 15 local artists have shared their ideas of what a winter wonderland means to them.

There are 25 murals and installations to pose in front of and take pictures for Instagram.

Take advantage of the Historic Holiday Pass.

The pass, which can be downloaded online, offers discounts at museums, attractions and restaurants in Old City. Pass holders can enjoy deals through Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Visit Longwood Gardens to see stunning lights and expertly decorated Christmas trees.

"A Longwood Christmas" is back and has new surprises for the 2019 season. In addition to 500,000 lights covering trees throughout the garden and beautiful Christmas tress in the Conservatory, visitors can check out the Music Room, which has been transformed into a confectionary shop in collaboration with Shane's Confectionery in Philadelphia.

Go to the movies, or stay home and watch "The Irishman" on Netflix.

This Thanksgiving weekend, "21 Bridges," "Knives Out," "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" and more must-see movies are being screened at local theaters. 

For those who would rather spend the day on the couch – but still want to watch something worthwhile – "The Irishman" is now available to stream on Netflix.

Check out 'Frozen II' Kids Day at the Philadelphia Film Center.

If a trip to the movies sounds good, but you've got young kids, then make plans to watch "Frozen II" at the Philadelphia Film Center.

Before the first screening of the day at noon, the Film Society invites families to join in some "Frozen II"-themed activities like snowflake making, snowman building and other crafts. All activities are free with a movie ticket. 

Go to Adventure Aquarium for Christmas Underwater.

Another fun way to spend the day with kids is at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey. Kids will enjoy seeing Scuba Santa and an underwater Christmas tree, as well as the sharks, fish and penguins that call the aquarium home.

Take a trip to Christkindlmarkt.

Christkindlmarkt, located at Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is one of the most authentic open-air German Christmas markets in the country.

There are tons of vendors, but you can also just walk around and enjoy live music, glass blowing and ice carving, then grab food and drink.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Black Friday Philadelphia Holidays Family-Friendly Longwood Gardens Blue Cross RiverRink Christmas Village

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

How Brandon Brooks' battle with anxiety has helped me come to grips with my own issues
155_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Brooks_KateFrese.jpg

Lottery

$1 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Wawa in Bucks County
Wawa Langhorne

Health Insurance

How to spot an insurance scam during open enrollment for ACA, Medicare plans
Medicare, ACA Phone Scam

Eagles

What they're saying: In defense of Eagles QB Carson Wentz ... sort of
3_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

New menu items at Saxbys feature the pink-hued Ruby chocolate
Saxbys winter drinks

Holiday

View Christmas trees and 500,000 twinkling lights at Longwood Gardens
A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved