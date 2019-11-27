Things to do on Black Friday that don't involve shopping

Not into shopping on Black Friday this year? There are plenty of other ways to spend the day than stuck in line at the mall or glued to your computer searching for deals.

If you're looking for inspiration on what to do Friday, then check out our roundup. Below are 10 ideas for how to spend your day off.

You could shop the many vendors at Christmas Village and the Made in Philadelphia Market, or you could skip that this weekend and just ride the new 65-foot-tall Ferris wheel at City Hall. After, maybe grab a glass of wine in Dilworth Plaza's Wintergarden or watch the Deck the Hall Light Show.

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest has an ice skating rink, fire pits and food and drink at the cozy Lodge. Ice skating is $4 and skate rental is $10, but if you're an Independence Blue Cross cardholder or employee, your admission to the rink is free.

Starting on Black Friday, you can pick up a Christmas tree at Porta. For $80, you'll get two pizzas (choose from marinara, margherita or meatball), a carafe of house wine (choose from white, red or rosé) or a pitcher of domestic beer and a 6-foot tall tree.



In the pop-up exhibit at The Bourse in Old City, more than 15 local artists have shared their ideas of what a winter wonderland means to them.



There are 25 murals and installations to pose in front of and take pictures for Instagram.



The pass, which can be downloaded online, offers discounts at museums, attractions and restaurants in Old City. Pass holders can enjoy deals through Tuesday, Dec. 31.



"A Longwood Christmas" is back and has new surprises for the 2019 season. In addition to 500,000 lights covering trees throughout the garden and beautiful Christmas tress in the Conservatory, visitors can check out the Music Room, which has been transformed into a confectionary shop in collaboration with Shane's Confectionery in Philadelphia.

This Thanksgiving weekend, "21 Bridges," "Knives Out," "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" and more must-see movies are being screened at local theaters.

For those who would rather spend the day on the couch – but still want to watch something worthwhile – "The Irishman" is now available to stream on Netflix.

If a trip to the movies sounds good, but you've got young kids, then make plans to watch "Frozen II" at the Philadelphia Film Center.

Before the first screening of the day at noon, the Film Society invites families to join in some "Frozen II"-themed activities like snowflake making, snowman building and other crafts. All activities are free with a movie ticket.



Another fun way to spend the day with kids is at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey. Kids will enjoy seeing Scuba Santa and an underwater Christmas tree, as well as the sharks, fish and penguins that call the aquarium home.

Christkindlmarkt, located at Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is one of the most authentic open-air German Christmas markets in the country.



There are tons of vendors, but you can also just walk around and enjoy live music, glass blowing and ice carving, then grab food and drink.

