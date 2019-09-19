More Events:

September 19, 2019

10 things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Sept. 20-22

Candytopia, Museum Day and South Street Oktoberfest are only a few of the exciting things happening

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Roundup
Candytopia Fashion District Philadelphia Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Candytopia

You may end up covered in confetti at Candytopia, which opens in the new Fashion District Philadelphia on Friday. Sept. 20, 2019.

It's time for another weekend roundup, providing you with our top picks for things to do. 

This weekend is filled with fall fun, including three Oktoberfest celebrations and a cider festival. Also, there's an immersive candy wonderland to explore and it's the first weekend of "Terror Behind the Walls."

For all the details on what's happening Sept. 20-22 keep reading.

Candytopia coming to Philadelphia's Fashion District for limited time

Candytopia and its marshmallow pit, candy artwork and confetti explosions opens at the new Fashion District Philadelphia on Friday.

Walk through various rooms to view the colorful installations, and treat yourself to candy samples throughout. Tickets for the one-of-a-kind experience are $20 for kids and $28 for adults.

Enjoy free admission to 10 Philly museums and cultural institutions on Museum Day

Museum Day, hosted by Smithsonian magazine, is this Saturday. Download your Museum Day ticket online (one per email address) and receive free admission for two people to the museum of your choice.

There are 10 participating museums and cultural attractions in Philadelphia, including the Penn Museum and Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.

All the best Oktoberfest celebrations this fall in Philly and nearby

This weekend there are three Oktoberfest celebrations. South Street Oktoberfest, Oktoberfest at The Bourse and PHLOktoberfest are all taking place on Saturday.

Fall Fest at Spruce Street Harbor Park features tons of free activities

Head to the popular Delaware River waterfront attraction for a weekend filled with live music, shopping and fall beers.

Kick off fall by sipping Pennsylvania cider at the Historic Houses of Fairmount Park

CiderFest will take place Saturday at the Historic Houses of Fairmount Park. Attendees can enjoy pours from eight different Pennsylvania cideries, three of which are located in Philly.

The five-hour event will also include live music and transportation between each historic mansion in Fairmount Park.

South Philly SausageFest brings food, beer and music to West Passyunk Ave.

Attendees can expect delicious sausage dishes from local restaurants, a variety of craft beers and live music throughout the day, plus a play area for families with young kids.

MANAfest to take over Main Street in Manayunk this fall

The Manayunk Harvest Fest is now MANAfest. This Saturday, there will be outdoor dining, food trucks, pop-up shops, activities for kids and three stages with live music on Main Street.

"Terror Behind the Walls" at Eastern State Penitentiary is back

Philly's popular Halloween attraction is back for another season, beginning Friday.

Visitors to the haunted house in the historic prison must choose if they'll watch the action unfold around them, or mark themselves to interact with the horrors inside the cellblocks.

Classic car show, pin-up contest at brewery to benefit pit bull nonprofit

Philadelphia Brewing Co. is hosting an event with Pinups for Pitbulls, an organization that aims to educate the public about the history, temperament and plight of pit bull-type dogs.

At the party on Sunday, there will be classic cars and a pin-up contest, plus $1 from every pint sold will be donated.

Free Library to display Shakespeare first folio in rare book department

An exciting discovery recently was made by two scholars. The Shakespeare first folio in the Free Library of Philadelphia's rare book department likely belonged to the English poet John Milton, who made hundreds of annotations throughout.

If you'd like to see it, stop by the Parkway Central Library, where it will be on display for a limited time this fall.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Roundup Philadelphia Family-Friendly South Philly Fashion District Philadelphia Terror Behind The Walls Museums Food & Drink Free Library of Philadelphia Manayunk Oktoberfest Spruce Street Harbor Park Festivals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Behind the scenes of 'Eagles Postgame Live,' where nothing is scripted and the arguments are real
Eagles-postgame-live-2_091919_JS

Science

USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle the spotted lanternfly invasion
Spotted lanternflies wasps china

Prevention

A Philly resident has West Nile virus – Pennsylvania's first case this year
Mosquito West Nile Virus

Eagles

Eagles vs. Lions: 5 matchups to watch
091819RonaldDarby

Food & Drink

Chef Nick Elmi releases first cookbook, 'Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia'
Nick Elmi has new cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Adults can go trick-or-treating for wine and snacks at Chaddsford Winery
Adult trick-or-treating at Chaddsford Winery

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved