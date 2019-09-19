10 things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Sept. 20-22

It's time for another weekend roundup, providing you with our top picks for things to do.

This weekend is filled with fall fun, including three Oktoberfest celebrations and a cider festival. Also, there's an immersive candy wonderland to explore and it's the first weekend of "Terror Behind the Walls."

For all the details on what's happening Sept. 20-22 keep reading.

Candytopia and its marshmallow pit, candy artwork and confetti explosions opens at the new Fashion District Philadelphia on Friday.



Walk through various rooms to view the colorful installations, and treat yourself to candy samples throughout. Tickets for the one-of-a-kind experience are $20 for kids and $28 for adults.

Museum Day, hosted by Smithsonian magazine, is this Saturday. Download your Museum Day ticket online (one per email address) and receive free admission for two people to the museum of your choice.

There are 10 participating museums and cultural attractions in Philadelphia, including the Penn Museum and Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.

This weekend there are three Oktoberfest celebrations. South Street Oktoberfest, Oktoberfest at The Bourse and PHLOktoberfest are all taking place on Saturday.

Head to the popular Delaware River waterfront attraction for a weekend filled with live music, shopping and fall beers.



CiderFest will take place Saturday at the Historic Houses of Fairmount Park. Attendees can enjoy pours from eight different Pennsylvania cideries, three of which are located in Philly.

The five-hour event will also include live music and transportation between each historic mansion in Fairmount Park.



Attendees can expect delicious sausage dishes from local restaurants, a variety of craft beers and live music throughout the day, plus a play area for families with young kids.



The Manayunk Harvest Fest is now MANAfest. This Saturday, there will be outdoor dining, food trucks, pop-up shops, activities for kids and three stages with live music on Main Street.



Philly's popular Halloween attraction is back for another season, beginning Friday.

Visitors to the haunted house in the historic prison must choose if they'll watch the action unfold around them, or mark themselves to interact with the horrors inside the cellblocks.



Philadelphia Brewing Co. is hosting an event with Pinups for Pitbulls, an organization that aims to educate the public about the history, temperament and plight of pit bull-type dogs.



At the party on Sunday, there will be classic cars and a pin-up contest, plus $1 from every pint sold will be donated.

An exciting discovery recently was made by two scholars. The Shakespeare first folio in the Free Library of Philadelphia's rare book department likely belonged to the English poet John Milton, who made hundreds of annotations throughout.

If you'd like to see it, stop by the Parkway Central Library, where it will be on display for a limited time this fall.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.