Model boats, Beards on Ice and an art museum party: Your weekend guide to things to do

Spring may be around the corner, but this weekend, a troupe of drag queens is hitting the ice rink for a show on climate change.

The Bearded Ladies Cabaret will mount an hourlong performance with polar bears and bedazzled oil rigs in West Philadelphia. Audiences can warm up with complimentary hot chocolate and lace up their skates for a free session after the show.

A new exhibit at the Independence Seaport Museum highlights vessels that travel warmer bodies of water. The Penn's Landing institute is showing off its collection of toy and model ships, including a few that once sailed the man-made seas in Fairmount Park.

There's also an after-hours party at the art museum and an arguably excessive amount of Shakespeare happening in Philadelphia this weekend. Find your future plans below:

The Bearded Ladies Cabaret is taking its drag performers out of the club and onto the ice for a show in West Philadelphia. The troupe will perform Beards on Ice, an hourlong "icecapade," at the Laura Sims Skate House this weekend. The show finds the queens tackling the climate crisis through parodies of Lady Gaga and Led Zeppelin hits. Audiences can catch the family-friendly format Sunday at 4:30 p.m., or an edgier version Saturday or Sunday at 8 p.m. Pay-what-you-wish tickets include hot cocoa and a free skate session following the performance.

Bust out your funky chicken near an original Van Gogh at an upcoming party. The Philadelphia Museum of Art will host an after-hours bash Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight. Guests can browse the collection, sip specialty cocktails at the open bar and dance to live musical performances. Tickets — which include food, drink and parking — cost $150.

The Independence Seaport Museum unveiled a new permanent exhibition of ships Thursday, though you can't board any of these vessels. "Small but Mighty!" is a collection of nearly 50 model and toy boats from the 19th and 20th centuries. Some were built for sailing on lakes and ponds, while others were strictly display only. Several have Philadelphia area roots. Cruise through the collection during the museum's daily hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bard-aholics can see two William Shakespeare plays in Northwest Philly this weekend. The Quintessence Theatre is mounting concurrent productions of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Antony & Cleopatra" with a cast of 12 actors playing multiple roles across both shows. The fairy comedy ("Midsummer") is on Sunday at 3 p.m. while the political soap opera ("Antony") has showtimes Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.