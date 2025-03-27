Dinosaurs, flowers and a cocktail festival: Your weekend guide to things to do

Calling all antique lovers: The Philadelphia area has not one but two events this weekend for folks who like their relics extra dusty.



A new dinosaur and fossil museum stomps onto the scene Saturday in Mantua. The Edelman Fossil Park & Museum will eventually offer visitors the chance to dig for their own dino bones, but for now, crowds can enjoy towering models and interactive exhibits — or climb a fake Pteranodon out front.

On the other side of the Delaware River, history nerds can enjoy a lecture on the 17th century objects discovered during an Old City excavation. The Museum of the American Revolution will also serve happy hour drinks during this discussion of its 2014 dig.

Other weekend options include a springtime excursion to Longwood Gardens or the city's first cocktail festival. Bottoms up:

Try mixed drinks from 15 Philadelphia bars and restaurants at the city's inaugural cocktail festival. Mixologists from Fork, a.bar, Enswell, Forsythia, Irwin's and other spots will offer samples Saturday at 23rd Street Armory. The event, which also features local distillers, will be split across two sessions between 1-3 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.

Dust off your "Jurassic Park" T-shirt for opening day at the Edelman Fossil Park & Museum. Rowan University's long-awaited collection of dinosaur models and relics will launch Saturday with daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. hours. The museum includes life-size figures, an interactive tank with sea creatures and a playground with a giant wooden Pteranodon. Visitors will have to wait for the main attraction, though. The quarry where guests can dig for fossils doesn't open until May.

Another museum is digging into archeology through an after-hours "trash talk." On Friday, the Museum of the American Revolution will discuss some of the curiosities uncovered by the institute's 2014 excavation prior to its opening. Researchers found the remains of an illegal 18th century tavern, so naturally the discussion will double as a happy hour. Visitors can also see some of the unearthed objects on a second-floor display after the talk; the entire event runs from 5:30-8 p.m. and costs $35.

Nature is healing at Longwood Gardens, which kicks of its "Spring Blooms" programming this weekend. Check out seasonal plants like tulips, lilies, daffodils and wisteria — plus the recently installed bonsai courtyard, which is marking its first spring. There's a new way to get there, too. OurBus is launching direct bus routes from Philadelphia to the Kennett Square attraction Saturday.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.