Comics, climbing and so many margs: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly

Did gray skies and all those storms ruin your plans last weekend? The first weekend of May is off to a more promising start, with better weather and tons of outdoor parties on the horizon.

The festivities start pretty much immediately Friday, with Cinco de Mayo deals at bars and restaurants throughout the city. The parties continue the next day, thanks to South Street Fest and a Kentucky Derby bash in University City. A fundraiser at Lincoln Financial Field that same day offers a different kind of party through a climbing challenge. And on Sunday, go to church — the rock opera kind — at Kimmel's Miller Theater for the final performance of "Jesus Christ Superstar."

The annual celebration of Mexican food, drink and music hits dozens of Philly restaurants this Friday. Score deals on tacos or sip specialty spicy, watermelon and pineapple margaritas all day long. Free churros are also available at El Merkury in Center City — as long as you're one of the first 555 people to show up.

Think you're a pro at the stairmaster? Then put those climbing skills to the test at a fundraiser for cancer research at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday. The Big Climb challenges participants to run or walk up and down the stadium seating until they hit 1,000 or even 10,000 steps, all to support a cure for leukemia and lymphoma. You can register to join the challenge up to the day of the Big Climb.

South Street's spring block party returns Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival promises lots of food from local favorites, including an exclusive treat from Federal Donuts. But it's also Free Comic Book Day, and Atomic City Comics will be on hand to hook you up with Spider-Man and Umbrella Academy issues. The shop is teaming up with The DreamEerie on a celebration featuring costume and trivia contests, so come prepared to win prizes.

Wear your biggest hat to a Kentucky Derby party

Spend a day at the races at Sunset Social's fifth annual Kentucky Derby party. While the horses won't leave the gates until 6:57 p.m. Saturday, the festivities at the Cira Green rooftop begin at noon. Live coverage will be broadcast on the space's 60-foot screen, scored by live music from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a DJ from 7 to 10 p.m. Entry is free, but a $59 VIP ticket gets you access to a private bar under a tent and passed apps. Make sure to dress for the occasion — there's a costume contest with prizes for best dressed, best dressed group and best hat.

Jesus has risen at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, which is hosting a limited run of "Jesus Christ Superstar" at Miller Theater through Sunday. The musical dramatizes biblical stories including the Last Supper and crucifixion of Jesus Christ, all told through the eyes of the disciple who betrayed him. University of the Arts alum Jack Hopewell stars in the lead role opposite Elvie Ellis as Judas.

