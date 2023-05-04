More Events:

May 04, 2023

Comics, climbing and so many margs: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly

Join a Cinco de Mayo or Kentucky Derby party, or head to South Street for a Free Comic Book Day celebration

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things To Do
Margarita Cinco de Mayo Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Mexican restaurants across Philly will offer specials on sangria, tacos, churros and margaritas this Friday for Cinco de Mayo.

Did gray skies and all those storms ruin your plans last weekend? The first weekend of May is off to a more promising start, with better weather and tons of outdoor parties on the horizon.

The festivities start pretty much immediately Friday, with Cinco de Mayo deals at bars and restaurants throughout the city. The parties continue the next day, thanks to South Street Fest and a Kentucky Derby bash in University City. A fundraiser at Lincoln Financial Field that same day offers a different kind of party through a climbing challenge. And on Sunday, go to church — the rock opera kind — at Kimmel's Miller Theater for the final performance of "Jesus Christ Superstar."

Gorge on margaritas, tacos and churros for Cinco de Mayo

The annual celebration of Mexican food, drink and music hits dozens of Philly restaurants this Friday. Score deals on tacos or sip specialty spicy, watermelon and pineapple margaritas all day long. Free churros are also available at El Merkury in Center City — as long as you're one of the first 555 people to show up.

Walk it off on the Linc's stairs

Think you're a pro at the stairmaster? Then put those climbing skills to the test at a fundraiser for cancer research at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday. The Big Climb challenges participants to run or walk up and down the stadium seating until they hit 1,000 or even 10,000 steps, all to support a cure for leukemia and lymphoma. You can register to join the challenge up to the day of the Big Climb.

Shop comics at South Street Fest

South Street's spring block party returns Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival promises lots of food from local favorites, including an exclusive treat from Federal Donuts. But it's also Free Comic Book Day, and Atomic City Comics will be on hand to hook you up with Spider-Man and Umbrella Academy issues. The shop is teaming up with The DreamEerie on a celebration featuring costume and trivia contests, so come prepared to win prizes.

Wear your biggest hat to a Kentucky Derby party

Spend a day at the races at Sunset Social's fifth annual Kentucky Derby party. While the horses won't leave the gates until 6:57 p.m. Saturday, the festivities at the Cira Green rooftop begin at noon. Live coverage will be broadcast on the space's 60-foot screen, scored by live music from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a DJ from 7 to 10 p.m. Entry is free, but a $59 VIP ticket gets you access to a private bar under a tent and passed apps. Make sure to dress for the occasion — there's a costume contest with prizes for best dressed, best dressed group and best hat.

Rock out with Jesus and Judas

Jesus has risen at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, which is hosting a limited run of "Jesus Christ Superstar" at Miller Theater through Sunday. The musical dramatizes biblical stories including the Last Supper and crucifixion of Jesus Christ, all told through the eyes of the disciple who betrayed him. University of the Arts alum Jack Hopewell stars in the lead role opposite Elvie Ellis as Judas.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Things To Do Philadelphia Fundraisers Musicals Kimmel Center Kentucky Derby South Street Cinco de Mayo Lincoln Financial Field Comic Books Drinks

Videos

Featured

Limited - Down andDerby Wine Festival

Discover new wines, eat delicious food, and enjoy live entertainment at the Third Annual Down and Derby Wine Festival
Purchased - A maintained home in spring

Economic factors that can positively impact your home search this spring

Just In

Must Read

Business

Attic Brewing Co. opened at the start of COVID; three years later, it is feeling the financial strain
Attic Brewing Co. Germantown

Sponsored

Attend the Third Annual Down and Derby Wine Festival
Limited - Down andDerby Wine Festival

Senior Health

Eli Lilly says its experimental Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline
Eli Lilly Alzheimer's

Sixers

What went wrong for Sixers in blowout Game 2 loss to Celtics?
Sixers-76ers-James-Harden-Celtics_050423_USAT

TV

'The Goldbergs' series finale pays homage to the past decade, sends characters into the future
goldbergs series finale

Food & Drink

El Merkury is giving away free churros to celebrate its fifth anniversary
El Merkury giveaway

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved