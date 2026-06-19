Tierra Whack debuts new mixtape and music video featuring vintage Eagles gear and urban cowboys

Tierra Whack has dropped her newest release "Whack's Museum" — and like her previous work, it features ample references to her hometown of Philadelphia.

The 12-part mixtape debuted Juneteenth alongside a music video for "Siren," the seventh song on the tracklist. Whack raps from inside what looks like an old-school sandwich shop, with scenes from the city spliced in between her verses. The camera lingers on a pinned poster of the 1975 Eagles roster, a framed Allen Iverson jersey and a man riding a horse through the streets, nodding to the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club and wider tradition of Black cowboys in Philly.

"This city made me, it challenged me, it toughened me up, it taught me how to create with nothing, it taught me that to be different is a superpower," Whack said at a listening party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia on Wednesday. "Philly, I love this city more than anybody in this room."

The musician teased the mixtape, which she calls her "first true rap project," earlier this month through the music video for "Wax Paper." Directed by the anonymous visual artist known as child, it features the OK Hot Chicken on Snyder Avenue as well as One Pound Cheesesteaks on Kensington Avenue.

"Whack's Museum" is the North Philly native's first major release since 2024's "World Wide Whack." She collaborated with Jill Scott on "Norf Side," the fifth track off Scott's "To Whom This May Concern." That album debuted in February.

Whack announced the impending release of "Whack's Museum" on June 1 with a cheeky invitation. She invited her critics to call or text "apologies" to a direct phone line at 323-747-7544.

"I'm gonna read every single one and smile," she wrote on Instagram. "Not because I won. Because I never stopped believing in myself when you stopped believing in me."

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.