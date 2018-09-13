Trolley Car Station diner up and running at 40th Street trolley stop

It took eight years for Trolley Car Station diner to fully claim its spot next to the 40th Street trolley station in West Philly. But the train has finally arrived for its soft open.

The two-story restaurant at 40th and Baltimore Avenue with an outdoor seating area with trees and a bike share station joins Ken Weinstein's Trolley Car Cafe in East Falls and Trolley Car Diner in Kensington. A grand opening will be on Sept. 27.

Philly chef Barbie Marshall, the two-time Hell's Kitchen contestant, is already out as executive chef, Eater reported. Marshall created the menu and staff, but just one week into its opening, has left due to obligations with her catering and consulting business, as per Eater.

Trolley Car Station's menu has a decent brunch display and classic American-style diner dishes for lunch and dinner. It's heavy comfort food — fried chicken, biscuits and sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, grilled cheese, bbq skewers, burgers. It's also got a few veg options like the Seitan Tatsoi (vegan lo mein), some vegan salad options, seitan skewers, hummus and avocado toast.

The diner also serves alcohol. Eater said a Pho-flavored cocktail is on the menu, although the drink menu is not on Trolley Car Station's website yet.

Based on social media posts, the restaurant's preview night on Aug. 30 was met with good reviews.

The soft hours are Sunday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

The kitchen closes at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

