More Events:

September 26, 2025

True Tattoo Expo brings international artists to Oaks this November

Weekend convention features live tattooing, competitions, and an after-party at The Water Tower

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Expos Tattoos
A Woman getting a tattoo by an artist Chloe Boulos/Unsplash

Tattoo enthusiasts and curious newcomers alike can explore the artistry of body ink at the True Tattoo Expo, coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks from Friday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 9.

The three-day convention will feature tattoo artists from around the world, offering live demonstrations, on-site appointments and a chance for visitors to see a wide range of tattooing styles up close. Guests can watch artists at work, get tattooed during the event or simply take in the atmosphere of a weekend devoted to creative expression.

Throughout the expo, daily competitions will spotlight various tattoo categories, from intricate fine-line pieces to bold, large-scale designs. Multiple judging rounds will be held each day, giving artists the opportunity to showcase their skills and attendees a front-row seat to the craft’s evolution.

The event also will include henna tattoos, face painting and permanent jewelry, offering options for those who prefer temporary or alternative forms of body art. Food, beverages and alcoholic drinks will be available on-site.

Doors open Friday from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. VIP ticket holders receive early access each day.

Saturday’s schedule includes the “Walk-In Warrior” live tattoo competition and an after-party at The Water Tower, located across the street from the expo center.

Tickets range from $25 for a day pass to $150 for full VIP weekend access. For more details, visit truetattooexpo.com.

True Tattoo Expo

Nov. 7-9
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456
Ticket prices vary

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.


PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Expos Tattoos Oaks Artists

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited - SportLuxe Enclave

SportLuxe Enclave brings fashion, fitness, and Philly culture to the runway

Just In

Must Read

Government

Gov. Shapiro warns Pennsylvania may 'go it alone' if power grid operator doesn't change

pa energy shapiro

Sponsored

SportLuxe Enclave brings fashion, fitness, and Philly culture to the runway

Limited - SportLuxe Enclave

Adult Health

Younger adults are more frequently having memory and concentration issues

Cognitive Disability Young Adults

TV

Ken Burns says his new docuseries has greatest cast ever assembled

Ken Burns Revolutionary War

Expos

True Tattoo Expo brings international artists to Oaks this November

A Woman getting a tattoo by an artist

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Joel Embiid is in town, the latest on Quentin Grimes and more

Embiid 9.13.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved