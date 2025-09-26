True Tattoo Expo brings international artists to Oaks this November

Tattoo enthusiasts and curious newcomers alike can explore the artistry of body ink at the True Tattoo Expo, coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks from Friday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 9.

The three-day convention will feature tattoo artists from around the world, offering live demonstrations, on-site appointments and a chance for visitors to see a wide range of tattooing styles up close. Guests can watch artists at work, get tattooed during the event or simply take in the atmosphere of a weekend devoted to creative expression.

Throughout the expo, daily competitions will spotlight various tattoo categories, from intricate fine-line pieces to bold, large-scale designs. Multiple judging rounds will be held each day, giving artists the opportunity to showcase their skills and attendees a front-row seat to the craft’s evolution.

The event also will include henna tattoos, face painting and permanent jewelry, offering options for those who prefer temporary or alternative forms of body art. Food, beverages and alcoholic drinks will be available on-site.

Doors open Friday from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. VIP ticket holders receive early access each day.

Saturday’s schedule includes the “Walk-In Warrior” live tattoo competition and an after-party at The Water Tower, located across the street from the expo center.

Tickets range from $25 for a day pass to $150 for full VIP weekend access. For more details, visit truetattooexpo.com.

Nov. 7-9

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, PA 19456

Ticket prices vary

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.





