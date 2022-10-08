Shooting outside Bucks County bar kills two people Friday night

October 08, 2022
Two people are dead following a shooting late Friday night in front of a Southampton, Bucks County bar.
Upper Southampton Police Detective James Schirmer confirmed that shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. with a crowd of people standing outside Steam Pub bar and grill. A third person was taken to the hospital with injuries.
#BREAKING: Police in Bucks County are on scene of a triple shooting in the parking lot outside Steam Pub in Southampton. My colleague on scene says at least two people are dead. Police say a third victim was taken to an area hospital. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/6GUZierSo6— Brian Sheehan (@BSheehanTV) October 8, 2022
The Bucks County coroner's office confirmed that the victims who died were 28-year-old Raymond A. Farrell IV of Philadelphia and 30-year-old Steven A. Panebianco from Bensalem. The third victim, a 24-year-old male, has non-life-threatening injuries.
"We are thoroughly looking through all the locations that would have video surveillance or just regular cameras. Hopefully, that will help with the investigation," said Southampton Police Chief Dominic Varacallo.
Steam is a popular restaurant that opened in 2012 at an old train station in Southampton. At the time of the shooting, the pub was hosting a live show from Philadelphia DJ, Skipmode based on the calendar on its website.
Even though the shooter is cooperating, police ask that anyone with information contact the Upper Southampton Police Department at (215)364-5000 ext. 115. There have not been any arrests.