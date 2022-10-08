More News:

Shooting outside Bucks County bar kills two people Friday night

Around 11:30 p.m. three people where injured from the shooting outside Steam Pub bar. Raymond A. Farrell IV, 28 of Philadelphia and 30-year-old Steven A. Panebianco from Bensalem died

Shootings Investigation
Southampton bar shooting Screenshot/Google Street View

A shooting Friday night in front of Southampton, Bucks County bar Steam Pub left two people dead.

Two people are dead following a shooting late Friday night in front of a Southampton, Bucks County bar.

Upper Southampton Police Detective James Schirmer confirmed that shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. with a crowd of people standing outside Steam Pub bar and grill. A third person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Bucks County coroner's office confirmed that the victims who died were 28-year-old Raymond A. Farrell IV of Philadelphia and 30-year-old Steven A. Panebianco from Bensalem. The third victim, a 24-year-old male, has non-life-threatening injuries.

"We are thoroughly looking through all the locations that would have video surveillance or just regular cameras. Hopefully, that will help with the investigation," said Southampton Police Chief Dominic Varacallo. 

The shooting seemed to be caused by an altercation in the parking lot. The Bucks County District Attorney's office said the shooter called 911 and stayed at the scene following the incident. A gun was recovered from the scene by police.

Steam is a popular restaurant that opened in 2012 at an old train station in Southampton. At the time of the shooting, the pub was hosting a live show from Philadelphia DJ, Skipmode based on the calendar on its website.

Even though the shooter is cooperating, police ask that anyone with information contact the Upper Southampton Police Department at (215)364-5000 ext. 115. There have not been any arrests.

