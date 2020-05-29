Uber launches booking for hour-long rides in Philly

Uber is rolling out "Hourly" in Philly, a chauffeur-like feature that allows riders to schedule rides by the hour.

The option, which debuts on June 2, will cost $50 per hour. Riders will be matched with Uber Comfort drivers — a feature that offers newer and more spacious vehicles compared to UberX. Rates will be subject to mileage overage fees and does not include tolls and surcharges.

Riders currently have the opportunity to schedule rides, but this new feature allows them to stick with one driver for the duration of their round trip. This also includes those who want to stop at multiple locations throughout the city.

"We built this feature for riders that anticipate needing additional flexibility when taking care of essential tasks, and for drivers so that they could access an additional earning opportunity," the company said in a statement. "We hope this feature makes life easier for all customers during this ‘new normal’ and challenging time."



In order to schedule an hourly ride, riders will need to enter their initial destination in the app before adding any other stops. From there, riders will need to select the "hourly" option and how many hours they expect to need the driver. If a rider needs to stop somewhere else in the middle of the trip, the app allows them to add any additional locations.

There are some exceptions, however. Drivers will not be able to request trips to or from the airport or outside the city service area.

