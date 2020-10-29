Van filled with explosives found along Ben Franklin Parkway near Logan Square

An abandoned van stocked with explosives, such as propane tanks, dynamite sticks, and torches, was discovered by Philadelphia police on the Ben Franklin Parkway and North 19th Street near Logan Square late Wednesday night.

No one was in the van when police arrived at the scene. An eyewitness told NBC10 that they spotted a man running away from the vehicle.

The bomb squad and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are currently investigating the matter alongside the police.

No arrests have been made yet, and it is unknown at this time who owns the van.

Police did not immediately respond to PhillyVoice for comment on the investigation.

The discovery of the van came as Philly was under a citywide curfew from 9 p.m. on Wednesday night until 6 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Retail businesses like grocery stores, restaurants and pharmacies could only remain open for delivery services after the curfew took effect. They were strongly urged by city officials to implement appropriate measures to secure their facilities and protect onsite and delivery employees.

The curfew came in the wake of two nights of protests and looting across Philly after the police shooting of 27-year-old Black Man Walter Wallace Jr.

Wallace was shot by two police officers who responded to a disturbance Monday afternoon on the 6100 block of Locust Street in West Philly. His family said he was experiencing a mental health crisis and claimed their 911 call was for an ambulance, not police intervention.

Wallace was seen on video approaching two officers with a knife in his hand. The officers, who did not have Tasers, pointed their guns at Wallace and ordered him to drop his knife. When Wallace continued to advance toward the officers and refused to drop his weapon, they fired at least 14 gunshots, causing fatal injuries.

It is unknown at this point whether there is a connection between the explosive-filled van and the recent civil unrest across the city.