Protests over police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. continue for second night in West Philly

Protesters called for justice Tuesday night in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., filling the streets of West Philly for a second straight night.

While some protests remained peaceful, others led to tense encounters between demonstrators and police officers, as well as more looting and vandalism across the city.

Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot by two police officers in West Philly on Monday afternoon. His family said he was experiencing a mental health crisis. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Wallace was seen on video with a knife in his hand approaching the officers, who had their guns drawn.After Wallace defied orders to drop his weapon, the cops fired at least 14 rounds of gunshots, causing fatal injuries.

Protesters began marching Tuesday afternoon, according to the Inquirer. Hundreds of protesters later converged on Malcolm X Park for a demonstration. They marched through the streets of West Philly, including along the 52nd Street corridor, to the 18th District police precinct.

Here are some photos from the protests:

Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice Protesters filled the streets near the 18th District police precinct at 55th and Pine Streets in West Philadelphia on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, one day after officers shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr.

Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice Hundreds attended the Justice for Walter Wallace Jr. rally in West Philadelphia's Malcolm X Park on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice A police officer detains a bloodied protester on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Demonstrators had filled streets in West Philly a day after police shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr.

Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice Philadelphia police officers stand in a line at 52nd and Chestnut streets during demonstrations Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, following the death of Walter Wallace Jr, who was shot by police a day earlier.

While the protest began peacefully and remained so for most of the night, some protesters reportedly threw objects at a small group of cops, leading to several arrests.



After requesting backup, police in riot gear used pepper spray and batons as they attempted to control a crowd at 52nd and Walnut streets.

The protests began to disperse early Wednesday morning. As the demonstrations were taking place, Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, and District Attorney Larry Krasner held an emergency meeting with the local community.



Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice A Philadelphia police supervisor talks with some protesters at 52nd and Chestnut Streets in West Philadelphia on, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice Philadelphia police officers hold a line at 52nd and Chestnut streets during demonstrations on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The protests took place one day after Philadelphia police shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr.

Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice Protesters march on Pine Street toward the 18th District police precinct during the demonstrations on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, following the death of Walter Wallace Jr, who was shot by police a day earlier.

Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice Philadelphia police detain a woman on Market Street in West Philadelphia amidst the demonstrations on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, following the death of Walter Wallace Jr, who was shot by police a day earlier.

Though much of the demonstrations took place in West Philly, there was some looting and vandalism in Port Richmond, along Castor and Aramingo avenues. About 1,000 people were reported looting businesses in the area, police said. Residents were warned to avoid the area.

Many businesses across the city boarded up their windows and closed early Tuesday, preparing for potential a second night of looting and vandalism.



Around 9:30 p.m., city officials urged residents in various parts of West and North Philly to stay home due to looting and violent demonstrations.

Earlier in the evening, Walter Wallace Sr. urged residents to protest peacefully in the wake of his son's death.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, issued a joint statement saying their "hearts are broken for the family of Walter Wallace Jr., and for all those suffering the emotional weight of learning about another Black life in America lost."

"We cannot accept that in this country a mental health crisis ends in death," their statement said. "It makes the shock and grief and violence of yesterday's shooting that much more painful, especially for a community that has already endured so much trauma. Walter Wallace's life, like too many others', was a Black life that mattered — to his mother, to his family, to his community, to all of us."

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany referred to the protests as "riots" that are "the most recent consequence of the Liberal Democrats' war against the police."

"Law enforcement is an incredibly dangerous occupation, and thousands of officers have given their lives in the line of duty," McEnany said. "All lethal force incidents must be fully investigated. The facts must be followed wherever they lead to ensure fair and just results.

In preparation for more civil unrest, Gov. Tom Wolf is sending several hundred members of the Pennsylvania National Guard to support the city in its efforts to maintain peaceful demonstrations.



