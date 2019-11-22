More Culture:

November 22, 2019

The War On Drugs again to host concerts to raise money for Philly's public schools

The second 'Drugcember to Remember' will include two shows in late December at venues to be announced

By Ian Mikrut
PhillyVoice Contributor
Concerts Fundraisers
war on drugs philadelphia school concert Adam Ihse/Sipa USA

The War on Drugs, shown here during a 2015 performance, will host a second "Drug-cember to Remember," two concerts to be held late in December that will raise money for the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

Philadelphians have at least two things to be thankful for heading into the holidays.

Local indie rockers The War On Drugs announced a pair of holiday shows this week, benefitting the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

The second annual "Drugcember to Remember" will take place Sunday, Dec. 29, and Monday, Dec. 30, with the venues to be announced the week before the concerts. It's an opportunity for the group to play in their hometown, celebrate a local cause around the holiday season, and perform in more intimate venues than a band of their stature can usually commit to.

Check out the announcement from the band here.

The 2018 "Drugcember to Remember" raised more than $35,000 for Philadelphia's public schools. The War on Drugs played three sold out shows across Philadelphia at Johnny Brenda's, Union Transfer, and the Tower Theater along with Hop Along frontwoman Frances Quinaln.

The full announcement from the band also offered a glimpse that "more ideas are definitely brewing," followed by an Instagram post sharing a new collaboration with Harrisburg’s Little Amps Coffee Roasters and artist and fellow Philadelphia-native Steve "ESPO" Powers.

The specialty Colombia/Nicaragua coffee blend of “DrugCember Beans” offers tasting notes of milk chocolate, citrus, and caramel apple, with artwork on the packaging by Powers. It’s available for pre-order on The War On Drug’s webstore and it will on sale at both holiday shows.

All proceeds from the coffee also go directly to the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

Fans hoping to attend either show will have to enter a lottery for the chance to buy tickets. Ticket requests (four tickets maximum per person) can be made through the band’s website and the lottery will remain open until late Tuesday, Nov. 26. Note that you won't be charged if you aren't selected for the lottery, but a service fee still applies.

More ticketing information is available here.

Ian Mikrut
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Concerts Fundraisers Philadelphia Public Schools School District of Philadelphia The War On Drugs Bands Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Analysis of the Eagles' 23 drops so far this season
112019NelsonAgholor

Business

Little Baby's Ice Cream to close all locations this month
Little Baby's Ice Cream closing

Illness

Why antibiotics don't work for the flu and common cold
Antibiotics influenza cold virus bacteria

Eagles

Eagles vs. Seahawks: Five matchups to watch
112019DougPedersonRussellWilson

Music

2020 Grammy Nominations: Meek Mill's 'Championships' up for Best Rap Album
Meek Mill Grammy nominations

Weekend

Things to do in Philly this weekend, Nov. 22-24
Christmas Village at LOVE Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved