Wawa seeks 5,000 new employees in spring hiring push

Wawa is rolling out its annual spring hiring campaign with a call for 5,000 new employees across more than 650 locations in the Mid-Atlantic region and more than 210 stores in Florida.

The new positions are the result of seasonal and store growth across Wawa’s operating area. The convenience chain aims to fill store-level customer-service, supervisory and management-level positions. Both full- and part-time positions are available.

In the past, Wawa's spring hiring initiatives have ranged between 3,000-5,000 employees.

"As we continue to grow our stores, services and product (offerings), we are thrilled to announce a number of new jobs and advancement opportunities for our associates," said Stephanie Capaccio, Wawa's director of people team operations. "Beyond adding new stores in 2021, Wawa has exciting future plans that provide our communities with more convenience than ever before."

Wawa is offering a $75 incentive for associates that receive the COVID-19 vaccine. New hires in certain positions also will be offered a bonus of $125 starting April 1 and ending June 15. The bonus will be paid after an associate’s 90th day of employment.

All Wawa associates also will receive a free hot or cold Shorti Hoagie per shift and have access to a discounted menu.

Wawa is in the process of expanding its dinner menu and recently opened its first two drive-thru locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, part of a push to add another 10 over the next 18 months.

The company's territory covers Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Florida.