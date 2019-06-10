More News:

June 10, 2019

Wayfair pop-up shop is coming to the King of Prussia Mall

Customers will be able to browse the online retailer's home decor products in person

By Virginia Streva
Wayfair is launching its Wayfair Decor & Inspiration Shop at the King of Prussia Mall on August 1.

The website that makes "home shopping easy" is making it possible for area residents to purchase home goods in person. Wayfair, one of the world's largest online retailers for home decor, is opening a temporary pop-up shop in the King of Prussia Mall.

The Wayfair Décor & Inspiration Shop will be open Aug. 1 through Oct. 31. So, it's perfect timing for any back-to-school, college dorm room needs.

The shop will have everything from wall décor to throw pillows, even the perfect hosting supplies for football season and Thanksgiving. With a rotating list of inventory, shoppers will get a new experience each time they stop by the mall. Customers will also be able to select items online and place orders in-store for delivery.

“The Wayfair Decor & Inspiration Shop will provide our customers a place to go for home ideas and inspiration, as well as the chance to shop over 250 budget-friendly and eclectic decor items to purchase in-shop for the first time ever," Courtney Lawrie, Wayfair's director of brand marketing, said in an emailed press release. 

The Wayfair pop-up at King of Prussia Mall is one of four the company is launching around the country, including stores in Schaumburg, Illinois; Durham, North Carolina; and Fairfax, Virginia. These brick-and-mortar stores follow the home décor website's holiday pop-up in Paramus, New Jersey last year. 

Based in Boston, Wayfair has plans to open its first retail store this fall in Natick, Massachusetts. 

