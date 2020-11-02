Week 9 NFL betting lines: Point spreads for every game this weekend

As the 2020 NFL season continues, more and more intriguing match ups — and perhaps difficult bets — are emerging. Several playoff contenders will duel in Week 9, as well as a few nearly unwatchable games, like the Giants and Football Team, or the Jets and Patriots on Monday Night.

Four teams will be idle in Week 9, the Eagles, Browns, Bengals and Rams. For the rest of the teams, as we always do, we'll give you the odds for the games on the upcoming schedule. All of the spreads you'll see below come from TheLines.com's consensus odds, and you can click over to see how they differ slightly at three different PA sports books — FanDuel, DraftKings and Bet Rivers — to decide where the best value is in Week 9.

Without wasting any more time, let's get right into it...

THURSDAY NIGHT

Packers (-3) at 49ers

If you're reading this you are no doubt familiar with the consistently awful slate of games televised on Thursday nights. This one might be a refreshing change — these two could be playoff teams — but a slew of injuries for San Francisco including their quarterback, stud tight end and a key running back could shift the line a little more toward Green Bay before this one kicks off.

SUNDAY EARLY

Bears at Titans (-6)

The Bears nearly pulled off an epic comeback against the mighty Saints on Sunday and won't see their schedule get any easier this week as they go to Tennessee to face the AFC South's best in the Titans. After a fast start, Chicago could see its playoff hopes take a big hit against the under-the-radar 5-2 Titans.

Lions at Vikings (-3.5)

Minnesota, thanks almost entirely to Dalvin Cook (he had 200 yards and four touchdowns last week), look like they have the potential to be a playoff team. The Lions, after being torn apart by the Colts, certainly do not.

Giants at Washington (-1)

Technically both of these teams are still very much alive in search of an NFC East title. They've combined to go 3-11 through eight weeks.

Seahawks (-2.5) at Bills



Seattle is a flawed powerhouse of a team with an MVP front-runner in Russell Wilson. The Bills are simply trying to hang on in a down AFC East. Seattle should probably be giving more points.

Ravens (-3) at Colts

This is the best matchup so far, as the Super Bowl contending Ravens will have their run attack tested against the best defense in the game in Indianapolis, which has shown it can score some points too.

Panthers at Chiefs (-12)



Another week, another double-digit spread in favor of the Super Bowl champs. Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes against the Jets. What will he do for an encore?

Texans (-6.5) at Jaguars

Jacksonville is a team with a lot of issues, the most pressing of these is they have no idea who their QB will be for Week 8.

Broncos at Falcons (-4)



Neither of these teams are likely to make the playoffs, but they are each a contender for "best bad NFL team." Each has an inconsistent but sometimes explosive offense, and the Broncos can play a little defense too.

SUNDAY LATE

Raiders at Chargers (-1.5)

The 2-5 Chargers — who just keep losing in heartbreaking fashion — are favored against the 4-3 Raiders. Interesting spread. Perhaps sportsbooks are impressed by Justin Herbert.

Steelers (-9.5) at Cowboys

This is a bargain. The Cowboys, who were 11-point underdogs against the (then) 2-win Eagles, did not cover the spread this week. And for some reason, oddsmakers believe the undefeated Steelers will have a tougher time than Philly did because Andy Dalton might come back? Place your bets, now.

Dolphins at Cardinals (-4.5)

The Fins showed signs of life last week with new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa under center for the first time, but with some tape to study Arizona should be able to take care of business, as long as Kyler Murray takes care of the ball.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Saints at Buccaneers

No line is up yet for this battle between Tom Brady and Drew Brees, but one of them is guaranteed to be the all-time leader in touchdown passes after this one.

MONDAY NIGHT

Patriots at Jets

This is the very same reason your favorite baseball team has dollar dog night on Tuesdays and not on Fridays or Saturdays, when more people go to the games. This one will only be watched because there is no competition.

