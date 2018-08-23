More Events:

August 23, 2018

Cheers to summer! Weekend picks include wine fest, beer fest and party

Here's what's going on Aug. 24 through Aug. 26

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Weekend
La Peg beer garden P. Woolsey/Visit Philadelphia™

La Peg's beer garden.

Summer may be winding down, but there's still plenty going on this weekend.

Friday through Sunday, cheers with friends to a successful summer. There's a wine festival, a beer festival and a party with $4 food and drink deals.

Festival highlighting international wines taking place at the shore this weekend

On Friday night, relax by sipping on Champagne, listening to live jazz and enjoying a summer sunset. The next night, there will 100 wines from 10 countries available to sample. 

And if you're a teacher trying to make the most of your last days of summer, you can get a discount on tickets.

Pucker up, ninth annual Sour Fest at Devil's Den begins

If you're a fan of funky, tart brews, then head to South Philly this weekend. For a week, beginning Saturday, the bar will have eight tap lines dedicated to sour beer.

La Peg is celebrating its fourth birthday with $4 food and drink specials

Indulge in a little "Sunday Funday" at La Peg's beer garden beneath the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. There will be $4 deals from noon to 10 p.m.

You'll be able to get a cocktail and sandwich for less than $10.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Weekend Philadelphia Beer Gardens New Jersey Wine Beers Atlantic City Restaurants Bars Deals

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Updating the Eagles' positional battles after the third preseason game
082418_Wendell-Smallwood_usat

Conferences

Serena Williams, Amal Clooney visiting Philadelphia this October
serena williams

Health News

Rare, flesh-eating STD diagnosed in England
07202019_sex_unsplash

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Browns preseason game
082318NickFoles

Police

Philly D.A. Krasner refers Jeffrey Dennis police shooting probe to Pa. attorney general
Jeffrey Dennis

Politics

Pa. GOP candidate Scott Wagner: People should use bathroom of gender assigned at birth
Scott Wagner

Escapes

Limited - Guided Adventure to Antarctica

$6599 -- 14-Night Guided Adventure to Antarctica w/Buenos Aires Stay
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.