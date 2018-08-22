More Events:

August 22, 2018

Festival highlighting international wines to take place at the shore this weekend

Sip Champagne while watching a summer sunset

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Wine
Man pouring wine Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Enjoy a glass of wine.

The Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City is hosting the seventh annual International Winefest, where attendees can take a trip around the world by sipping wines from France, Italy, Portugal, Argentina, New Zealand and other far-off places.

Winefest includes two events, both taking place this weekend.

And if you're a teacher trying to make the most of your last days of summer (and freedom), you can get a discount on tickets. Just show valid credential at the Golden Nugget Box Office.

Wine and Jazz Reception Under the Stars

On Friday evening, spend a summer night at the Shore sipping on Champagne. Live jazz music will play as the sun sets and the stars come out.

Friday, Aug. 24
7-10 p.m. | $49 per person
Golden Nugget Atlantic City
600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, N.J. 08401

The Grand Tasting

Saturday night's event will be larger. There will be more than 100 wines from 10 of the world's most prestigious wine-producing countries available to sample.

Wines from Italy, Spain, France, Portugal, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, England, Austria and the United States will be poured.

Saturday, Aug. 25
7-10 p.m. | $85 per person
Golden Nugget Atlantic City
600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, N.J. 08401

