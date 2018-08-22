Festival highlighting international wines to take place at the shore this weekend

The Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City is hosting the seventh annual International Winefest, where attendees can take a trip around the world by sipping wines from France, Italy, Portugal, Argentina, New Zealand and other far-off places.

Winefest includes two events, both taking place this weekend.

And if you're a teacher trying to make the most of your last days of summer (and freedom), you can get a discount on tickets. Just show valid credential at the Golden Nugget Box Office.

On Friday evening, spend a summer night at the Shore sipping on Champagne. Live jazz music will play as the sun sets and the stars come out.

Friday, Aug. 24

7-10 p.m. | $49 per person

Golden Nugget Atlantic City

600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, N.J. 08401



Saturday night's event will be larger. There will be more than 100 wines from 10 of the world's most prestigious wine-producing countries available to sample.

Wines from Italy, Spain, France, Portugal, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, England, Austria and the United States will be poured.



Saturday, Aug. 25

7-10 p.m. | $85 per person

Golden Nugget Atlantic City

600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, N.J. 08401



