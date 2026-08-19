Kids can get free haircuts and backpacks at West Philadelphia YMCA this weekend

Children can get free haircuts, backpacks and school supplies at the West Philadelphia YMCA on Sunday, Aug. 23. The branch’s annual back-to-school event will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 5120 Chestnut St. Admission is free.

About 30 volunteer barbers from Barbers Who Care will provide haircuts throughout the day. The local organization works to build children’s confidence through grooming.

Book bags, pencils, notebooks and other supplies will be distributed during the event. A mobile health unit also will provide free screenings for children and their families.

The YMCA has not listed the types of screenings that will be available. Families seeking additional information can contact the West Philadelphia YMCA at 215-476-2700.

Back to School Event at the West Philadelphia YMCA

Sunday, Aug. 23 | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Philadelphia YMCA

5120 Chestnut St.

Philadelphia, PA 19139



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