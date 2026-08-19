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August 19, 2026

Kids can get free haircuts and backpacks at West Philadelphia YMCA this weekend

About 30 barbers will volunteer at the Aug. 23 event, which also will offer school supplies and free health screenings.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Community Haircuts
Free Haircuts for Kids West Philly Provided Courtesy/Greater Philadelphia YMCA

Barbers Who Care will provide free haircuts for children at the West Philadelphia YMCA’s back-to-school event Sunday, Aug. 23. Families can also receive backpacks, school supplies and free health screenings.

Children can get free haircuts, backpacks and school supplies at the West Philadelphia YMCA on Sunday, Aug. 23. The branch’s annual back-to-school event will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 5120 Chestnut St. Admission is free.

About 30 volunteer barbers from Barbers Who Care will provide haircuts throughout the day. The local organization works to build children’s confidence through grooming.

Book bags, pencils, notebooks and other supplies will be distributed during the event. A mobile health unit also will provide free screenings for children and their families.

The YMCA has not listed the types of screenings that will be available. Families seeking additional information can contact the West Philadelphia YMCA at 215-476-2700.

Back to School Event at the West Philadelphia YMCA

Sunday, Aug. 23 | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
West Philadelphia YMCA
5120 Chestnut St.
Philadelphia, PA 19139

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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