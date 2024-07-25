Police seek 2nd suspect allegedly involved in fatal shooting at West Philly block party

Philadelphia police have named a second suspect allegedly connected to mass shooting in Carroll Park that left three people dead and six others wounded early Sunday morning.

Amir Jones, 30, is wanted for his alleged role in a "gun battle" that took place during a block party on the 1200 block of North Alden Street, police said. More than 100 people were gathered when shots rang out around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Three people killed were identified Tuesday as Sakayi Robinson, 23, Akil Jones, 33, and Rashie Jones, 29. The Joneses were brothers. The six people injured included Tahir Shoatz, 28, who has been charged with homicide and aggravated assault for his alleged role in the shooting.

Police told NBC10 that Jones is expected to face similar charges. They also said Jones was among the people wounded. He was last seen wearing camouflaged shorts and a white T-shirt.

Police have said they recovered three weapons, 36 casings and five bullets from the scene. The gunfight grew out of an argument, investigators said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Jones' whereabouts can call or text Philadelphia police at (215) 686-8477. Anyone who sees Jones is asked to call 911.

Police are also seeking three suspects in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Jamil Wyatt, who was killed Tuesday afternoon in the Oxford Circle neighborhood of Northeast Philly.

There have been 150 homicides in 2024, a decrease of 37% compared to this point in time last year, according to police statistics.