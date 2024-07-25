More News:

July 25, 2024

Police seek 2nd suspect allegedly involved in fatal shooting at West Philly block party

Amir Jones, 30, is wanted for his alleged role in a gunfight that left 3 people dead and 6 others wounded, investigators say.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
West Philly shooting suspect Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Police have identified Amir Jones, 30, as a suspect in the mass shooting that occurred at a block party in Carroll Park early Sunday morning. Three people were killed and six others were wounded.

Philadelphia police have named a second suspect allegedly connected to mass shooting in Carroll Park that left three people dead and six others wounded early Sunday morning.

Amir Jones, 30, is wanted for his alleged role in a "gun battle" that took place during a block party on the 1200 block of North Alden Street, police said. More than 100 people were gathered when shots rang out around 2 a.m. Sunday.

MORE: 16-year-old fatally shot by 3 men in Oxford Circle, police say

Three people killed were identified Tuesday as Sakayi Robinson, 23, Akil Jones, 33, and Rashie Jones, 29. The Joneses were brothers. The six people injured included Tahir Shoatz, 28, who has been charged with homicide and aggravated assault for his alleged role in the shooting. 

Police told NBC10 that Jones is expected to face similar charges. They also said Jones was among the people wounded. He was last seen wearing camouflaged shorts and a white T-shirt.

Police have said they recovered three weapons, 36 casings and five bullets from the scene. The gunfight grew out of an argument, investigators said. 

Anyone with information on the shooting or Jones' whereabouts can call or text Philadelphia police at (215) 686-8477. Anyone who sees Jones is asked to call 911.

Police are also seeking three suspects in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Jamil Wyatt, who was killed Tuesday afternoon in the Oxford Circle neighborhood of Northeast Philly.

There have been 150 homicides in 2024, a decrease of 37% compared to this point in time last year, according to police statistics.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia Carroll Park Crime West Philadelphia Homicides

Videos

Featured

Limited - Dave Matthews Tribute Band in Camden County Parks

Free, family-friendly concerts to take place this summer in Camden County parks
Purchased - a suburban neighborhood during summer

How to manage high interest rates’ impact on your home search

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Fuel at Bucks County Wawa possibly linked to cars breaking down
Wawa Gas Richboro

Sponsored

Adventure awaits you in Crawford County this summer
Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Parenting

To help parents facing adversity nurture their children, a Delaware prof created a program now used by 10 countries
Mary Dozier Delaware

Movies

New trailer for Bob Dylan biopic features motorcycle scene in Cape May
Bob Dylan biopic Timothee Chalamet Cape May

Sixers

What will the Sixers be able to do in 2025 NBA free agency?
Morey 7.20.24

Performances

Philly Dance Day to feature daytime workshops and evening showcase
Philadelphia Dance Day

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved