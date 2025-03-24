What's left for the Eagles to do in free agency?

Before the start of free agency we ranked the top four short-term positional needs for the Eagles to fill with competent players so they didn't have to reach for needs in the draft. We identified linebacker, edge defender, interior defensive line, and interior offensive line, in that order.

However, more needs have opened up, particularly at safety and offensive tackle. Let's look at what work remains to be done in free agency.

Linebacker

The Eagles prioritized re-signing Zack Baun, which they were able to do before the start of free agency. They also re-signed exclusive rights free agent Ben VanSumeren, which was really just a formality. Oren Burks signed with the Bengals.

The Eagles also signed Josh Uche. Shortly after that signing, I inquired with a team source within the scouting department if the team viewed Uche as an edge defender or linebacker, and they said, "Edge." However, the listed him at LB on their website, so, we'll see. For now we'll consider him an edge defender.

The Eagles' depth chart at linebacker now looks like this:

1 2 3 Zack Baun Jeremiah Trotter Dallas Gant Nakobe Dean 🩼 Ben VanSumeren



Are the Eagles good to go for now at linebacker? Nakobe Dean is likely to miss time to start the 2025 season, so the Eagles' need for added help at linebacker depends on whether or not they think Jeremiah Trotter is ready for a bigger role. They did intend on giving him some playing time in the playoffs after Dean went down, but Burks played well so Vic Fangio never fired up a linebacker rotation.

My guess is that the Eagles will not add an additional linebacker in free agency.

Edge defender

We anticipated that Josh Sweat would leave in free agency and Brandon Graham would retire. Both of those things happened, leaving Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt to take over as the starting edge defenders. But certainly, the team needed to add depth, which they did by signing Azeez Ojulari, Josh Uche, and Patrick Johnson.

Of the three, Ojulari is the most compelling signing, as he has consistently played well, when healthy. He just hasn't been able to stay healthy.

Otherwise the Eagles still employ Bryce Huff, which isn't going to change, as he has a nearly immovable contract.

Depth chart:

1 2 3 4 Nolan Smith Bryce Huff Josh Uche Ochaun Mathis Jalyx Hunt Azeez Ojulari Patrick Johnson KJ Henry



Are the Eagles good to go for now at edge defender? The Eagles feel likely to select another edge defender in the draft, but yep, they should be done here for now.

Interior defensive line

As expected, Milton Williams left in free agency, and the Eagles haven't signed any interior defensive linemen at all to replace him. The depth chart now looks like this:

1 2 Jalen Carter Byron Young Jordan Davis Thomas Booker Moro Ojomo Gabe Hall



Are the Eagles good to go along the interior of the defensive line? While Ojomo has shown that he is capable of joining the starting lineup, the Eagles are thin on iDL depth. It is probably their biggest need in the draft, and they could also still use an additional veteran body who is at least able to eat up some snaps.

Interior offensive line

Mekhi Becton left in free agency, and the Eagles traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans for Kenyon Green, setting up a potential camp battle at RG between Green and Tyler Steen. The Eagles also don't really have a backup center. Brett Toth and Nick Gates were on the roster last season for that purpose, but whenever Cam Jurgens went down, the Eagles slid Landon Dickerson to center from LG. They still need a position-versatile interior offensive lineman backup.

1 2 Landon Dickerson Trevor Keegan Cam Jurgens Brett Toth Tyler Steen Kenyon Green



Are the Eagles good to go along the interior of their offensive line? No, but there really isn't anything left in free agency. The Eagles have had a bunch of linemen in for Top 30 visits, so it feels like they're waiting for the draft to fill the offensive line pipeline.

Offensive tackle

The Eagles employ the best offensive tackle tandem in the NFL in Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, but they lost swing tackle Fred Johnson in free agency to the Jaguars.

1 2 Jordan Mailata Laekin Vakalahi Lane Johnson Darian Kinnard



Are the Eagles good to go at offensive tackle? Again, offensive linemen have been picked clean in free agency, and the Eagles' early draft focus has been on the O-line.

Safety

A few weeks ago, the Eagles had good depth at safety, but after the surprise trade of Gardner-Johnson, they don't.

1 2 3 Reed Blankenship Tristin McCollum Andre' Sam Sydney Brown Lewis Cine



Are they Eagles good to go at safety? Brown hasn't been a starter yet in his career, and the depth is suspect. What the Eagles could use is a depth piece who can double as a safety and slot corner after losing Avonte Maddox in free agency.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader